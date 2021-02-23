Poll: Most believe Cuomo did something wrong in handling nursing homes

ALBANY — A poll released Tuesday found 61% of New Yorkers believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo did something wrong in handling nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and 39% said he didn't. But most don't believe he did anything illegal.

In a separate question in which respondents were asked if Cuomo had done anything unethical or illegal, the Marist College poll found 41% of adults felt Cuomo acted unethically. Another 19% felt he did something illegal and 27% said he did nothing wrong.

Some Republican and Democratic legislators have criticized Cuomo for delaying the release of data on the total number of deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19. The issue has drawn national attention and the controversy has affected Cuomo’s standing among New Yorkers, the poll found. Forty-nine percent approved of Cuomo’s job performance, down from 66% in July. Among Democrats, 28% disapprove of how he is doing his job, compared with 9% in July.

In a separate question in the poll, 42% believe Cuomo is doing a good or excellent job, down from 60% in July when Cuomo was praised nationwide for his handling of the pandemic.

Cuomo faces calls from Republicans and Democrats in the State Legislature for an investigation. Some legislators have called for impeachment hearings to be held.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn opened a criminal investigation into the Cuomo administration's handling of deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo Senior Adviser Richard Azzopardi cited a poll by Morning Consult released yesterday that showed Cuomo's approval rating at 57%.

"The surveys always vary and we remain focused on fighting this pandemic," Azzopardi said.

The Marist poll questioned 953 adults Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.