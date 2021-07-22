As COVID-19 cases continue to rise on Long Island, officials and medical experts are pushing for more vaccinations as opposed to a return to mask mandates indoors.

COVID-19 positivity rates have been ticking upward throughout the state the past few weeks, mainly because of the highly contagious delta variant being spread among the unvaccinated. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate rose on Wednesday to almost 2.0% in Nassau, more than six times the 0.3% rate on June 29, and to 1.7% in Suffolk, up from 0.4% as recently as July 1.

Those who have been vaccinated are no longer required by the state to wear masks, unless otherwise asked to by a business, although under federal regulations, everyone must wear masks on buses, trains and airplanes, and in transportation venues such as airports and train stations.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo emphasized this week that getting the vaccine "is more crucial now than it’s ever been before."

"There’s no excuse not to get yours as soon as possible," he said.

He has not signaled that he would back reimposing a mask mandate.

Suffolk Executive Steve Bellone and Nassau Executive Laura Curran said they, too, are focused on increasing vaccinations to slow the spread of the virus and the delta variant, even as Long Island has some of the highest vaccination rates in the state.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Vaccines are the most effective way to fight the virus," Curran said in a statement. "The more residents who roll up their sleeves, the stronger our defense against more contagious variants will be."

A spokeswoman for Bellone said in a statement that the county is "not considering any additional mask mandates at this time."

Dr. Aaron E. Glatt, chair of the Department of Medicine and chief of Infectious Diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital, said those who aren’t vaccinated should wear masks indoors. If the government brings back a mask mandate, it could provide an incentive to getting the shot, he said.

"If vaccinated people don’t have to mask, but unvaccinated people do have to mask, then it would encourage people to actually get vaccinated," he said in an interview.

The delta variant has spread rapidly nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that it accounted for an estimated 83% of U.S. coronavirus cases. As of Friday, more than two-thirds of New York City cases were of the delta variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio said then.

De Blasio on Wednesday announced the city would require employees of its public hospital system to be vaccinated, or be tested weekly for COVID-19. He said he hoped to expand those requirements to all city workers. Unions representing city workers reacted by reiterating their opposition to vaccine mandates.

Mandatory mask wearing has been controversial in Long Island schools, especially among parents. The CDC updated its guidance earlier this month on masks, saying vaccinated children did not need to wear them while in class. The state has not said whether it will follow that guidance when school reopens in the fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday said students should wear masks for in-person learning, whether they are vaccinated or not.

In a joint statement, Tonie McDonald, the president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents, and Yiendhy Farrelly, president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association, said they are closely monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases on Long Island.

"We continue to await final protocols from the governor and the NYSDOH [state Health Department] regarding whether or not wearing masks in schools will be required in the fall," they wrote, asking to be updated on any changes as soon as possible to prepare families.

With the spread of the delta variant, officials in President Joe Biden's administration are discussing whether to urge vaccinated people to wear masks in settings where vaccinated and unvaccinated people mix, such as at malls or movie theaters, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. The CDC also is considering whether to update its mask guidance, federal officials told the Post.

As masking regulations have eased, local business owners have worked to keep their staff and customers safe.

"We’re really cautious in opening up our doors. We're not sure when we’re going to do that," said Antoinette Burrows, who owns Sweet & Savory Cafe in Baldwin.

She is still doing curbside pickups and orders, and said every time she thought of reopening, she saw another change in COVID-19 numbers. She lost four close family members to the virus, with the most recent in May.

"It’s a tough balance," she said.

With David Olson and AP