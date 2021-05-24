TODAY'S PAPER
Children not required to wear masks in day care, state says

    Credit: Robert Sciarrino

By TNS
Children who are between 2 and 5 years old will not be required to wear masks at day care, the state announced Monday.

The New York State Office of Child and Family Services and the Department of Health issued a joint statement reversing a policy change the state made last week.

"Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the state had announced that children in day care or camps older than the age of 2 who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming or sleeping/resting.

The reversal today came after significant pushback from parents and some child care operators.

