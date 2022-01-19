Connetquot psychologist: District not enforcing mask mandate

A school psychologist now sick with COVID-19 symptoms says the Connetquot School District is not enforcing a state indoor mask mandate for schools, and accused some school board members of ignoring the mandate because of a "political agenda."

The complaint came as President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration will distribute 400 million N95 masks for free starting next week to try to help bring the record-breaking omicron surge under control.

In New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered that all students and staff in schools wear masks indoors.

Dr. Brad Lindell, who works at Connetquot High School, said in a letter Tuesday to the Board of Education that many students walk the hallways with masks under their noses or chins, and that when asked to wear it properly respond with an "attitude."

Teachers who try to enforce the mandate are not backed up by the district, he wrote. When one referred a student for discipline due to noncompliance with the mandate, the parent called the superintendent to complain and the student was switched out of the class into a nontenured teacher’s class, said Lindell, who is also vice president of the local teachers union.

"The teacher herself had to defend her own actions," Lindell wrote. "The message was sent to the staff. Don’t refer for noncompliance. The message was sent to the students. No need to comply."

The school district, in a statement Wednesday, said: "Throughout the pandemic the district has worked to enforce all state mandates within an educational setting. We have followed directives from health officials and communicated those guidelines consistently with students, teachers, staff and the community. Our building administrators ensure these protocols are in place on a daily basis in order to support the well-being of our schools."

Lindell in his letter accused some board members of undermining the mandate by spending months contemplating joining a lawsuit to get the mandate dropped, and through other comments.

"It is clear to me and many fellow staff members that certain board members are primarily concerned about their own political agenda and catering to their base more so than the health and safety of the staff they employ," he wrote.

Biden's team made the announcement on free masks as federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant over cloth face coverings.

The White House said the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

It will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CVS said Wednesday it is preparing for the delivery and distribution of the masks, though it did not have full details.

"Through our continued participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we’ll be offering access to free N95 masks at CVS Pharmacy locations in the coming weeks as we receive supply from the Federal Government," CVS said in a statement.

David Nemiroff, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit Long Island Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), which has six facilities in Nassau County and three school-based health centers, said he has not yet heard whether they will be part of the distribution plan but will be ready "in a heartbeat."

"We have given out masks before," he said. "Any time we get a donation, we give them out. If the federal government gives them to us, we will give them out."

Nemiroff said the centers had struggled in the early days of the pandemic to get enough N95s for their own clinical staff.

"I think it's important," Nemiroff said of improving access to N95s. "I think it's better to wear any mask. I think the surgical masks are good. With omicron, the N95 are better."

Local governments said Wednesday they were trying to get information about the masks from the federal government.

Suffolk and Nassau counties already have been involved in their own efforts to distribute masks, as well.

The administration of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said on Tuesday it has handed out thousands of free KN95 masks to teachers, administrators and staff at schools in that county.

Blakeman has issued an order stating that local school districts do not have to follow the state school mask mandate, though the governor and many others say he does not have the legal authority to supersede state law on schools.

Blakeman says he is handing out masks nonetheless to schools to give people the option. He has given out a total of 110,000 masks at 80 public and private schools since coming into office, spokesman Chris Boyle said. The masks are from the county’s stockpile.

