TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Masks optional for summer school, state health department says

Summer school masking decisions are being left up

Summer school masking decisions are being left up to individual districts in New York. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Mandating face-masking at summer schools is now at the discretion of individual school districts, under a relaxed rule issued Wednesday by the state health department.

The announcement expands to summer schools the state’s policy for summer camps, where masking has been made optional.

"Given current low rates of COVID-19 transmission, schools/district may decide to implement revised masking policies" as issued last month for camps, according to the announcement, a copy of which was provided to Newsday by the department.

For now, the masking-optional policy does not cover fall schooling and beyond.

"The above information applies to the 2021 summer session only and additional information will be shared regarding the 2021-2022 school year soon," the department wrote in a statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Health

Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
A woman breaks down as she prays before
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate
Companies around the U.S. are scrambling to figure
Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
Thousands of garments are stored on a three-tiered
A pandemic clothing purge is on as normal life resumes in U.S.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?