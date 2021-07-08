Masks optional for summer school, state health department says

Mandating face-masking at summer schools is now at the discretion of individual school districts, under a relaxed rule issued Wednesday by the state health department.

The announcement expands to summer schools the state’s policy for summer camps, where masking has been made optional.

"Given current low rates of COVID-19 transmission, schools/district may decide to implement revised masking policies" as issued last month for camps, according to the announcement, a copy of which was provided to Newsday by the department.

For now, the masking-optional policy does not cover fall schooling and beyond.

"The above information applies to the 2021 summer session only and additional information will be shared regarding the 2021-2022 school year soon," the department wrote in a statement.

