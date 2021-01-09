Cuomo: Massapequa man has U.K. COVID-19 variant

A Nassau County man has the COVID-19 variant associated with the United Kingdom that is potentially a more contagious strain of the virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

The man is 64 years old from Massapequa and unrelated to the positive case health officials reported on Monday of a Saratoga Springs man, Cuomo said.

Health officials also found two more positive cases of the new variant related to the upstate man who is affiliated with jewelry store N. Fox Jewelers, the governor said.

New York now has a total of four cases of the new variant, bringing the total nationwide to 55, Cuomo said.

"We believe it is more widespread than that number would suggest," he said.

