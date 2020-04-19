Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave President Donald Trump a stark choice Sunday regarding helping the city overcome the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"President Trump, this is as simple as this: This is a moment you can actually help to save your hometown, or you can turn away and can fail to protect New Yorkers,” de Blasio said. “Right now, you are failing to protect the very people you grew up around, the very people who gave you every opportunity. Every opportunity you had you in your life came from New York City. But when New York City is in need, where are you?”

The mayor's comments came as New York City and the state continued to see trends showing the coronavirus pandemic might have passed its plateau.

De Blasio acknowledged the positive trends but said now is not the time for people to let their guard down.

"Just remember what we said weeks and weeks ago about the dangers facing anyone over 65 or 70," de Blasio said. "There needs to be caution because we are in the middle of this crisis … this disease is still out there."

De Blasio urged the president to get behind House legislation to provide additional funding to cities and states nationwide.

"The House under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ready to move forward," the mayor said. "Senate Republicans are standing in the way of the states and cities getting back on their feet."

Senate opposition the bill would evaporate if Trump got behind the measure, de Blasio said Sunday.

“But the president has been silent. So President Trump, what’s going on, cat got your tongue? You are usually really talkative.," the mayor said. "You usually have an opinion on everything. How on Earth to you not have an opinion on aid to America’s cities and states?”

The mayor also said there were mixed signals from three indicators that gauge progress in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. There were 317 people admitted to hospitals for the coronavirus on Saturday, up from 261 on Friday. There were 849 in intensive care units, down from 880 on Friday. The percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus was 38%, compared to 42% on Friday. Tests conducted at the Public Health Lab, however, were 84%, up from 72% on Friday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to tour Northwell Health's Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset at noon Sunday and then hold his daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Trump, Cuomo and both Long Island county executives pointed to the positive signs that the pandemic might be waning in the metropolitan area, even as another 540 New Yorkers had died of the coronavirus.

Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and intubations were down, Cuomo said Saturday and those statistics held true for Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to briefings held Saturday by officials on Long Island.

Of the statewide deaths reported Saturday, most — 504 — were in hospitals. Another 36 were in nursing homes, Cuomo said. He emphasized that nursing homes remain an area of great concern.

“It is a feeding frenzy for this virus,” he said.

Cuomo said Saturday that hospitalizations and intubations have been down for several days. The latest report Saturday of 540 deaths marked a decrease from 606 deaths the day before. However, for about a week and a half, New York had seen 700 deaths a day or more.

"If you look at the past three days you could argue that we are past the plateau and we're starting to descend, which would be very good news,” Cuomo said Saturday.

For the second consecutive day, Suffolk’s COVID-19 death toll numbers were not available Saturday; County Executive Steve Bellone attributed that to a delay at the state level. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Saturday also could not provide an update on the number of deaths there for the second straight day.

Nassau marked 28,539 positive cases since the pandemic reached Long Island March 5. The county has recorded 1,109 deaths during that period as of Saturday.

It was unclear whether Curran planned to provide an update Sunday. Bellone is expected to provide an update on the pandemic Sunday afternoon.

Overall, Suffolk County, as of Saturday, was averaging 1,000 additional cases daily, with the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 countywide at 26,702. That county has reported at least 693 deaths as of Saturday.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the New York City Health Department recorded a total of 126,368 coronavirus cases since the city’s first known infection, reported Feb. 29. There have been 8,448 deaths since March 11, when the first city victim died from the virus.

The virus is the probable cause for an additional 4,264 deaths in New York City, officials said Saturday. On Tuesday the city began publicizing a separate tally of people who died without a lab-test confirmation of infection, but whose death certificates list COVID-19 as the cause based on clinician determination.

President Donald Trump, at his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday, said “we continue to see positive signs that the virus” is past it peak. “We are winning” the COVID-19 war, he said.

He said that since he issued the guidelines this week to open up the country, Texas, Vermont and Montana have announced they will begin lifting stay-home rules next week. “We need to get Americans who are at less risk back to work,” the president said.

De Blasio said on Sunday that he "disagreed fundamentally" with Trump "across the board' but "even with the past differences, we were able to put them aside," the mayor said. "Over a few weeks time I did see … at least something."