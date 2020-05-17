New York City beaches will be closed for the Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday as he also announced ramped-up efforts to provide coronavirus testing across the five boroughs.

Swimming, sports and parties will be banned at Coney Island, the Rockaways and other city beaches, de Blasio said, although he did not rule out opening beaches later this summer. Local residents will be permitted to walk along shorelines, but those who do not live near beaches are discouraged from traveling to them.

“We are going to be always putting health and safety first, we are going to be careful and cautious to get it right, and so even though it is beautiful weather, even though people want to be out there, we are going to be really smart about what we allow and what we don’t allow for the foreseeable future,” de Blasio said.

The city will construct fencing to limit access to beaches, and parks officials, he said, and the NYPD will increase patrols at beaches to enforce social distancing rules.

The mayor said he is not only concerned about large gatherings at beaches, but also on subways and buses.

“Imagine the scene on the A train with people going out to the Rockaways, or any other train where people go to the beach, or the bus,” de Blasio said. “We are not going to allow that crowing to happen. So the word is no, not yet, not now. Beaches are not open for swimming, they are not open for all the normal things people do in beach season.”

Also Sunday, de Blasio said the city will soon provide additional coronavirus testing through a partnership with CityMD Urgent Care.

CityMD will provide testing at 123 of its facilities in the five boroughs, the mayor said.

The partnership will allow for 6,000 tests per day at the walk-in sites, the mayor said, adding that the tests are free for those without insurance.

The CityMD website lists testing criteria, which includes a fever, cough, body aches and a shortness of breath.

“We are keeping some criteria on that,” de Blasio said. “I would love more than anything for it to be as universal as we want it to be … testing helps us know what’s going on … but also our ability to know what to do for each family.”

The city had hoped for 20,000 tests per day by May 25 but de Blasio said Sunday: “we have met that goal a week early.”

He also said 500 contact tracers have completed their training with Johns Hopkins University and will begin fanning out across the city the week of May 24 to find contacts for people positive for COVID-19.

“We expect the army of tracers to grow to at least 5,000 before this is all over because we want to reach the people,” de Blasio said.

As far as testing for coronavirus antibodies, de Blasio said the goal is to have 140,000 first responders tested “in the next few weeks.”

Antibody testing can determine whether someone has developed an immunity to the coronavirus, but because of the many unknowns surrounding COVID-19, it’s not clear yet if the testing is full-proof protection from re-infection, according to health experts.



