Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

All parade permits for June, including for those celebrating Israel, Puerto Rico and LGBTQ pride, were canceled Monday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in another effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Millions attend these three events every year. Celebrate Israel was scheduled for June 7, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade for June 14 and the NYC Pride March for June 28.

On Thursday, the mayor’s office announced that all city-permitted events in May had been canceled.

"This probably will not surprise you, but I'm now reporting today that we will cancel city permits for June events as well," he said on Monday. "It's not a happy announcement, but it's one we have to make."

De Blasio said the events could happen later this year.

The treasurer of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, Rosa J. Gutierrez, said in an interview Thursday night that, regardless of whether the parade goes on, organizers still plan to award $200,000 in scholarships. Applicant interviews are now being done via a video conferencing service like Skype, Gutierrez said.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade dates to 1958, the Israel parade to 1965 and NYC Pride to 1969.

For Pride, this year is its golden jubilee: the first march was in 1970, a year after riots that started June 28, 1969, over an NYPD raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The riots are credited with catalyzing the modern gay-rights movement.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"This year is the 50th anniversary of the Pride parade, and it's a very, very big deal," de Blasio said. "That march is such an important part of the life of this city, but this year in particular was going to be something that was a historic moment."

The city organizer, Heritage of Pride, wrote in a news release Monday morning that there would be a "virtual Global Pride event" on June 27.

"Pride is a staple in New York City, and is oftentimes a safe space for many,” David A. Correa, the group's interim executive director, said in the release.

Last week, in-person Pride events on Long Island, with a parade scheduled June 14, were canceled indefinitely by the organizer, who cited the pandemic.

Last month, with less than a week’s notice, the city's St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for March 17, was indefinitely postponed — the first time in the tradition’s 258-year-old history that it didn’t proceed.

The roots of the Celebrate Israel Parade are a 1965 march down Manhattan's Riverside Drive by thousands of American Zionist youth.

De Blasio made the announcement Monday morning at his daily news conference about the coronavirus, which has infected at least 129,788 cq? our tally on site says 134,436/mg people in the city and killed an estimated 13,240.

Parades are notorious spreaders of pandemic diseases.

For example, municipal decisions during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to allow parades played a major role in the explosive spread of the virus.

That year, the Philadelphia government refused to stop a war-bond parade being attended by hundreds of thousands, despite pleas to cancel over the looming pandemic. A prominent health doctor warned that allowing the parade would ignite “a ready-made inflammable mass for a conflagration,” according to John M. Barry’s “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History.”

The parade went on.

Within 72 hours, every bed in the city’s 31 hospitals was filled. Soon, hundreds of thousands of people were falling ill. At one hospital, nearly a quarter of patients died each day.

According to a 2007 article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a scientific journal, “Cities that put several measures in place early” — including banning public gatherings like parades — “experienced peak death rates that were approximately half of those seen in cities that started their interventions later.”

The article compared Philadelphia to St. Louis — which canceled events and took other measures early on — and concluded that far fewer people died in St. Louis than in Philadelphia.

San Francisco held a public celebration in November 1918, to declare local victory over the Spanish flu. Sickness and death and weeks of mandatory masking ended with hundreds ripping off their masks and tossing them into the street.

By January, the death toll had doubled.

De Blasio said Thursday that he had spoken the night before to that city’s mayor, London Breed, about what happened there more than a century ago.

“They literally had, like, a big … city celebration that the flu was over and everyone came flocking to the celebration,” de Blasio said at a news conference. “And days later, there was a massive outbreak and it got worse than ever and put off much longer any recovery.”