Cuomo: Hospitalization rate down; signs of virus plateau 

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday said signs are emerging in New York's fight against the coronavirus to suggest the pandemic statewide is plateauing, even as 758 more New Yorkers died from the virus Saturday.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has leveled off in recent days, as has the number of those infected but discharged from hospitals, Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany.

"You're not seeing a great decline in the numbers, but you're seeing a flattening," he said. "That's the so-called flattening of the curve."

Even so, Cuomo noted the daily death toll from COVID-19 remains terribly high.

"This is truly tragic news," he said of the 758 New Yorkers who died from the virus Saturday. "Every one is a face and a name and a family that is suffering on this weekend," he said.

Earlier Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed cautious optimism Sunday about New York City's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, noting that intubations in the city are down and hospitals have sufficient stores of key medical equipment to get through the next week.

"This is the season where we focus on faith," de Blasio said at a news conference on Easter morning and the fifth day of Passover. "So my message to all New Yorkers is keep the faith. Keep the faith in this time of challenge."

COVID-19 has infected more than 180,000 in the state, public data shows, including more than 42,000 in Nassau and Suffolk counties and more than 94,000 in New York City.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

De Blasio also announced a plan to increase testing in hard-hit communities in each of the five boroughs. Previously the city had prioritized testing hospital patients, health care workers and first responders. By the end of next week, however, the city aims to ramp up testing in Jamaica, Queens, East New York, Brooklyn, Harlem, Manhattan, Morrisania, Bronx and Clifton, Staten Island.

The move follows the release of demographic data showing that black and Hispanic residents of the city and state have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, with higher rates of death from the virus than white and Asian New Yorkers.

"Who has been hit hardest? Communities of color. Lower-income communities. Immigrant communities. Folks who are vulnerable already because they haven't had the health care they needed and deserved throughout their lives," de Blasio said. "We cannot accept this inequality. We have to attack it with every tool we have."

Acknowledging that the last week in the fight against the virus was "very, very tough," de Blasio noted some signs of improvement.

About 70 patients were intubated on ventilators every day in the city last week, down from 200 to 300 in previous weeks, he said. And the city will have sufficient ventilators, gloves and N-95 and surgical masks to get through the next week.

Health care workers will soon need a resupply of surgical gowns and face shields, however, and it will be a struggle this week to get them where they are needed, he said.

"This week, we will get through," the mayor said. "Next week, we have real challenges we must address over the next coming days."