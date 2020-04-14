Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Nassau County:

Nassau County Crisis Helpline: 516-227-TALK (8255) For those experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis.

Nassau County Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline: 516-292-3040

Nassau County Safe Center Hotline: 516-542-0404; For those experiencing abuse, domestic violence, etc.

Veterans Crisis Line: 516-282-0670, 1-800-273-8255

Nassau County Dept of Mental Health Warmline, 516-489-0100, press 1; 24-hour counseling available

Suffolk County:

Suffolk County Crisis Response - DASH (Diagnostic, Assessment, and Stabilization Hub) - 90 Adams Ave., Hauppauge. 631-952-3333

CPEP Program at Stony Brook (psychiatric emergency room) 631-444-6050

Crisis Residence at Pilgrim 631-761-2929

Domestic violence and sexual assault 24-hour hotline 631-360-3606

Response HotLine www.responsehotline.org 631-751-7500

LICADD substance abuse 24-hour hotline 631-979-1700

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 631-800-273-TALK (8255)

Talbot House 24-hour substance abuse crisis hotline 631-589-4144

Adult Protective Services 631-854-3195

Child Protective Services 800-342-3720

Long Island Crisis Center 516-679-1111

Department of Social Services Emergency Services 631-854-9100

Sagamore Children’s Crisis Respite House & Suffolk Crisis Respite Bed Network 631-370-1701

Children’s Home Based Crisis Intervention 631-920-8302

Suffolk County Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline 631-669-1124

Mental health clinics

Phone screenings are required

Brentwood Clinic - 1841 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, (631) 853-7300

Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Farmingville Clinic - 15 Horseblock Place, Farmingville, (631) 854-2552

Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

State and Islandwide

New York State Office of Mental Health Emotional Support Helpline: 1-844-863-9314, free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency.

Crisis Text Help Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Or https://www.facebook.com/crisistextline/

Long Island Crisis Center 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (516) 679-1111

Hispanic Counseling Center

(516) 538-2613; taking calls Mon-Thurs 8:30am to 8 p.m., Fri and Sat 8:30am to 4 pm; phone is answered off hours as well