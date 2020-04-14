TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Resources for getting mental health help on LI

Getting mental health help is a phone call

Getting mental health help is a phone call away. Credit: iStock Images

By Newsday Staff
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Nassau County:

Nassau County Crisis Helpline: 516-227-TALK (8255) For those experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis.

Nassau County Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline: 516-292-3040

Nassau County Safe Center Hotline: 516-542-0404; For those experiencing abuse, domestic violence, etc.

Veterans Crisis Line:  516-282-0670, 1-800-273-8255

Nassau County Dept of Mental Health Warmline, 516-489-0100, press 1; 24-hour counseling available

Suffolk County:

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Suffolk County Crisis Response - DASH (Diagnostic, Assessment, and Stabilization Hub) - 90 Adams Ave., Hauppauge. 631-952-3333

CPEP Program at Stony Brook (psychiatric emergency room) 631-444-6050

Crisis Residence at Pilgrim 631-761-2929

Domestic violence and sexual assault 24-hour hotline 631-360-3606

Response HotLine  www.responsehotline.org 631-751-7500

LICADD substance abuse 24-hour hotline 631-979-1700

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 631-800-273-TALK (8255)

Talbot House 24-hour substance abuse crisis hotline 631-589-4144

Adult Protective Services 631-854-3195

Child Protective Services 800-342-3720

Long Island Crisis Center 516-679-1111

Department of Social Services Emergency Services 631-854-9100

Sagamore Children’s Crisis Respite House & Suffolk Crisis Respite Bed Network  631-370-1701

Children’s Home Based Crisis Intervention 631-920-8302

Suffolk County Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline  631-669-1124

Mental health clinics

Phone screenings are required

Brentwood Clinic - 1841 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, (631) 853-7300
Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Farmingville Clinic - 15 Horseblock Place, Farmingville, (631) 854-2552
Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

State and Islandwide

New York State Office of Mental Health Emotional Support Helpline: 1-844-863-9314,  free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency.

Crisis Text Help Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Or https://www.facebook.com/crisistextline/

Long Island Crisis Center 24/7 Crisis Hotline: (516) 679-1111

Hispanic Counseling Center

(516) 538-2613; taking calls Mon-Thurs 8:30am to 8 p.m., Fri and Sat 8:30am to 4 pm; phone is answered off hours as well

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo: "the virus doesn't control us," as hospitalizations remain flat
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Watch Gov. Cuomo's live press briefing
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Shoppers wait to enter Trader Joe's in Westbury Data: Blacks make up disproportionate share of LI virus deaths
Julia Sabia Motley recovered from COVID-19 and hopes Middle school teacher's goal: Donate plasma to help others
Since the coronavirus hit New York, more than How Long Islanders are (and are not) making ends meet
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search