Suffolk officials: Miller Place Inn fined $10G; 37 from event there test positive

The Miller Place Inn was hit with more than $10,000 in fines after 37 people who attended a Sweet 16 party at the venue last month tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone was slated to discuss the fines at a 2 p.m. news conference.

The Sweet 16 party took place Sept. 25. The number of guests exceeded the state maximum of 50, officials said, noting not all attendees were wearing masks.

So far, nine adults have tested positive as well as 28 young people, including students from several area high schools.

The popular venue, known for hosting weddings and other elaborate functions, received fines for breaking state and county health codes.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state officials have promised to crack down on catering halls and other establishments that do not follow COVID-19 regulations that require social distancing and face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

Sachem Superintendent Chris Pellettieri said last week that a "rapid increase" in positive cases at Sachem High School North in Lake Ronkonkoma were connected with a social event held the weekend of Sept. 25. Fifteen people at the high school tested positive within days since the party, he said. The school was closed for in-person instruction since Oct. 1.

The district decided to keep the school closed for in-person attendance through today after a contact tracing investigation found that "several hundred students and nearly two dozen staff members were considered proximate contacts for the individuals that tested positive and were required to quarantine," Pellettieri said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.