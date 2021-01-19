Clearing up myths and misconceptions about the coronavirus vaccine

Myths and misconceptions about the coronavirus have permeated the pandemic since the first cases of a mysterious severe acute respiratory syndrome emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Now, more than a year later, there is a new round of misconceptions and misinformation surrounding the vaccination. Here are the facts.
If everyone got infected, wouldn't humans develop herd immunity naturally, without the need for a vaccine?
Even if most people survive a COVID-19 infection, people in vulnerable groups — the elderly, the immunocompromised — are especially susceptible to dangerous bouts of and death from the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite more than a year of clinicians perfecting treatments for COVID-19 — less use of ventilators, monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, a technique called "proning" — the death toll in America hovers around 4,000 some days.
As so many people get infected hospitals are overflowing in pockets of the country, and long-term side effects of the virus are unknown. As Dr. Jay Varma, New York City’s special adviser for the pandemic, said, the more people who are sickened with the virus, the more likely it is that the virus will mutate: "dogs bark, ducks quack, viruses mutate. That’s what viruses do."
Once vaccinated, aren't we free from taking precautions such as wearing face masks and practicing social distance?
No, even if the vaccination confers the full, expected protection from the coronavirus — it is about 95% effective, according to the National Institutes of Health — it’s unknown whether vaccinated people, even without being symptomatic themselves, can still carry the virus and infect others, according to a publication from the Columbia, Weill Cornell and NewYork-Presbyterian health systems.
Wearing a face mask traps virus particles, and social distancing reduces the chance that breathing, sneezing or talking will transmit the virus. And in the single-digit chance the vaccine isn’t effective for an individual, mitigation measures like masks and distance can help protect all involved.
Isn't the vaccine unnecessary for people who have already recovered from COVID-19?
Although a study published Jan. 6 in the journal Science found up to eight months of immunity following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, there isn’t a clear answer yet on how long natural immunity lasts, or how strong the immunity is that’s conferred, according to the CDC. So getting vaccinated is still important in the longterm. The CDC says in guidelines updated Jan. 6 that you may delay being vaccinated until about 90 days following a diagnosis of COVID-19.
Don't the vaccines alter human DNA?
No, the technology in the two vaccines approved in the United States, by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, work by injecting mRNA, a molecular road map, to prompt the body’s production of coronas — spiked proteins — similar to the kind the virus uses to attach to human cells. So the body learns what to look out for if exposed in the future to the actual virus and its spikes.
The injection of mRNA does not, however, interact with cells’ DNA, according to the CDC. The human body breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA once its work is done, the CDC says.
Is it true that the COVID-19 vaccines contain an injected microchip tracker that could monitor people?