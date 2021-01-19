Clearing up myths and misconceptions about the coronavirus vaccine

If everyone got infected, wouldn't humans develop herd immunity naturally, without the need for a vaccine?

Even if most people survive a COVID-19 infection, people in vulnerable groups — the elderly, the immunocompromised — are especially susceptible to dangerous bouts of and death from the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite more than a year of clinicians perfecting treatments for COVID-19 — less use of ventilators, monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, a technique called "proning" — the death toll in America hovers around 4,000 some days.

As so many people get infected hospitals are overflowing in pockets of the country, and long-term side effects of the virus are unknown. As Dr. Jay Varma, New York City’s special adviser for the pandemic, said, the more people who are sickened with the virus, the more likely it is that the virus will mutate: "dogs bark, ducks quack, viruses mutate. That’s what viruses do."