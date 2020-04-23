Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

ALBANY — Tensions escalated Thursday over the next round of funding to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with New York officials calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that states seek bankruptcy “ugly,” “vicious,” and historically “dumb.”

The Senate recently approved a $484 billion aid package which did not contain aid for state governments hard hit by the virus. Asked about those complaints, McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested the states file bankruptcy and said he’d wouldn’t favor federal borrowing to cover the states. His office later upped the ante by issuing a statement opposing “blue state bailouts,” a reference to states led by Democrats.

Though McConnell’s remarks could be seen as part of the jockeying around the continuing funding requests, the reaction was swift and harsh.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) called his fellow Republican the “Marie Antoinette of the Senate.” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), in a speech on the House floor, called him the “Grim Reaper” who is telling “my state and others to drop dead.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo used a significant portion of his daily briefing to blast McConnell for “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.” He called McConnell’s labeling it a “blue state bailout” particularly galling — considering at least 15,000 New Yorkers have died, the highest toll of any state.

“How ugly a thought,” the governor said. “Think of what he is saying. Fifteen thousand people died in New York, but they were predominantly Democrats, so why should we help them? For crying out loud …”

Going further, Cuomo essentially said Kentucky is getting federal bailouts year in, year out, not New York. By the Democrat’s math, New York annually pays $116 billion more to the feds than it gets out. Kentucky, by contrast, receives $148 billion more than it pays.

“Senator McConnell, whose state is getting bailed out here. It is your state, living on the money we generate,” the governor said.

States cannot seek bankruptcy under current law. McConnell suggested allowing them to do so to reduce their financial obligations — especially public-employee pensions.

“There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations,” the senator said in a radio interview.

Cuomo countered: “You will see a collapse of the national economy” if states start filing bankruptcy.

It wasn’t just New York lashing out. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the bankruptcy idea "completely and utterly irresponsible."

The heated words come amid positioning for another federal aid package, even after the one the House is currently considering. The bipartisan National Governors Association recently asked for $500 billion in state aid to offset lost tax revenue. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Tuesday to speak to President Donald Trump about the issue and said the president was “open” to the idea.

In the two aid packages so far, Democrats have pushed Senate Republicans to back measures far more expensive and extensive than McConnell favored publicly.

One analyst said McConnell’s stance is best viewed as a “starting point” for the next round of negotiation.

“The Dems tried to get it in the round that just past and they are bound to try again,” Larry Sabato, a University of Virginia political scientist, said about state aid. He said McConnell is trying to lower the starting point, which would give him room to bargain.

“He’s one of the best negotiators around. He’s Mr. Let’s Make a Deal,” Sabato said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said the debate isn’t just about politics but has real consequences: “When you talk about funding for state and local governments, it’s not in the abstract — it’s what prevents the layoffs across New York and the country of police officers, bus drivers, firefighters, teachers, sanitation workers and in many cases hospital and other health care workers as well.”