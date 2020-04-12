Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Monday's forecast of strong winds and heavy rain has prompted Stony Brook University to suspend testing for COVID-19 on its campus, and Suffolk County to do the same for three county-operated mobile sites, officials announced Sunday.

County officials have begun removing tents at the sites it opened last week in Riverhead, Brentwood, and Huntington Station, due to the weather forecast.

Stony Brook University will temporarily close its testing operation and Field ER at the University’s “South P Lot” off Stony Brook Road, university officials announced in a statement.

Winds are expected to reach 30 mph Monday morning and could increase to 45 mph by the afternoon, with the possibility of gusts up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast makes “it just impossible to do this kind of mobile testing,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during his daily coronavirus news briefing on Sunday.

Monday appointments will be rescheduled, and the sites are expected to reopen on Tuesday, Bellone said. Suffolk opened three sites last week: in Huntington Station on Wednesday and Brentwood and Riverhead on Friday. HRHcare, which operates the county’s health centers, is administering the tests, and private companies donated the tents.

Stony Brook plans to reopen the testing site on Tuesday, unless repairs to the site are needed, according to the university statement.

Sites run by Lake Success-based ProHealth will remain open, said company spokeswoman Stacey Goldberg. Most are in parking lots with tents. She also said many of the sites were located next to urgent care centers or in a covered garage.

Nassau County spokesman Mike Fricchione said Nassau wasn’t planning on suspending any testing sites, and noted that the Nassau sites were state-run. The largest drive-thru testing site is at Jones Beach State Park.

Representatives from the Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office and the state Department of Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.