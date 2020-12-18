TODAY'S PAPER
Azar: Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK

A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building on May 18 in Cambridge, Mass.  Credit: AP/Bill Sikes

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

"Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week," Azar told ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is "shockingly effective" and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

