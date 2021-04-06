TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months, new research suggests

Gail Henschke, of Hershey, draws a shot of

Gail Henschke, of Hershey, draws a shot of the Moderna vaccine to fight COVID-19 as people line up for shots at a LeSean McCoy Foundation hosted vaccination clinic at the Camp Curtin YMCA in Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday. Credit: AP/Mark Pynes

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines’ use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they’re needed against variants.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

President Joe Biden walks over to speak to Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Thousands of white flags were planted in Washington, Study: About 40,000 U.S. children have lost a parent to COVID-19
Scott Bluedorn, center left, speaks about his sculpture, Pandemic-driven real estate boost in East End creates affordable housing crunch
New York City officials hope ending the "two-case NYC scraps 'two-case rule' for COVID-19 school closures
Sharon Nachman, Division Chief for Pediatric Infectious Disease 22 LI kids had questions about the vaccine. These doctors have answers.
Dennis Stein, owner of the Islip JDog Junk Pandemic creates opportunity for LI entrepreneur to get into junk-hauling business
Didn’t find what you were looking for?