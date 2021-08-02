MTA employees must be vaccinated or tested weekly, Cuomo says

All MTA employees as well as Port Authority of New York and New Jersey workers in New York will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly by Labor Day.

The requirement, announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a news briefing on Monday, is the state's latest effort to combat the spread of the highly contagious delta variant by establishing a vaccination policy for state workers.

The state is opening additional vaccination sites geared toward state workers, Cuomo added, including at the New York State Department of Labor office in Hicksville and at the Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge.

"Transit workers have carried the city and the region on their backs. If we're going to bounce back stronger than ever, we all need to step up and get our vaccinations," said MTA acting chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

Last week, Cuomo announced that all state employees would have to be vaccinated or tested weekly by Labor Day, and that public-facing workers at state-run hospitals would be required to be vaccinated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.