Questions and answers about N95 and KN95 masks

A stack of 3M brand N95 particulate respirators.

A stack of 3M brand N95 particulate respirators. Credit: TNS/Justin Sullivan

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
The federal government is set to give away 400 million nonsurgical N95 masks through pharmacies and community health centers around the nation, possibly as early as next week.

Health experts have said both N95 and KN95 masks are more effective at protecting against COVID-19, but they can be expensive and hard to find.

Dr. Debbie Salas-Lopez, Northwell Health’s senior vice president for community and population health and chair of the Long Island Regional Health Equity Task Force, said it’s "incredibly important" to get N95 masks to underserved communities.

"They often don’t have access to masks in general and these masks are more protective, especially against [the omicron] variant," she said."These were the very communities that were devastated by COVID. They were more often infected, hospitalized or died. And so to get these resources out into these communities, or economically disadvantaged in general is really important."

She said sometimes people don’t know where to get the masks, can’t afford them or don’t even have information about the importance of wearing N95 masks.

"So it’s also about outreach and education and communication," she said.

Here is what you need to know about N95 and KN95 respirators/masks.

What are N95 masks?

Why are they better than surgical or cloth masks?

What are KN95 respirators/masks?

How do you know if you have a real N95 or KN95 mask and not a counterfeit?

