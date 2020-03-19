Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The operator of NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum said Thursday it has established a fund “to assist with offsetting some of the lost wages” of its hourly workers.

The Islanders contributed an unspecified amount to the fund, according to Onexim Sports and Entertainment, the Coliseum's operator.

Onexim's decision to create a fund for hourly workers to the roughly 700 affected workers “recognizes the hardships faced by our hourly employees during this shutdown,” the company said in a statement.

The Coliseum marks the latest arena operator to announce a plan to provide some compensation to temporary workers who lost assignments when virtually all live events were postponed suddenly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming events scheduled to take place at the county-owned arena that have either been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus include Islanders, Long Island Nets and New York Riptide sports games, concerts by Elton John and Michael Buble and events such as Cirque du Soleil and Jurassic World.

“We will work closely with the respective unions for distribution,” Onexim said. “At this time of uncertainty, we remain stronger together . . . We look forward to opening our doors again for the community soon when it is appropriate and safe.”

Islanders president Lou Lamoriello said this week that when the National Hockey League season resumes, the Islanders likely will play all of their remaining games at the Coliseum. The NHL team previously has been scheduled to host three more games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.