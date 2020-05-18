Nassau to waive fee for late payment of property taxes

Nassau County homeowners who are late in paying their June 1 property taxes won’t have to pay a $210 penalty according to a bill approved unanimously by the county Legislature Monday.

Legislators voted 19-0 for the resolution, which was added to the agenda as an emergency item. Democrats had filed the bill on May 15 and majority Republicans joined as co-sponsors.

Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), the bill’s lead sponsor, called the measure “an effort to provide assistance to Nassau County residents grappling with the widespread economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I believe it is necessary and proper for us to afford some economic relief to taxpayers at this time,” Bynoe said.

The bill would eliminate the tax penalty fee for Class I and Class II property owners. The categories cover all residential properties in the county, including single and multifamily houses, condominiums and cooperative apartment buildings.

Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said the 11 legislative Republicans were “proud to work across the aisle with Legislator Bynoe to provide much needed relief to residents struggling with the financial burden brought on by COVID-19.”

“We will continue to work collaboratively to help residents in any way we can during this difficult time,” Nicolello said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, supports the bill, according to spokesman Michael Fricchione.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Nassau gave property owners an extension of the deadline from May 11 to June 1, and Curran issued a county executive order officially waiving any interest and penalties until that date.

Bynoe said the $210 listing tax fee was the only one the county Legislature had the authority to waive.