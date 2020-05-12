Nassau hospital workers honored with American flags

Volunteers placed dozens of American flags at hospitals across Nassau County Tuesday in a demonstration normally reserved for military veterans, recognizing health care workers as they continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Massapequa Kiwanis Club members on Tuesday placed around 140 flags on small patches of land at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Plainview Hospital, Syosset Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage and Parkview Care and Rehab Center in Massapequa.

As the winds reached 20 miles per hour in East Meadow, the front line workers at NUMC were surprised to see the “field of honor” right outside of the emergency department on Hempstead Turnpike.

“I was in shock and awe,” said Derek Washington, a nursing manager for the hospital’s inpatient psychiatric unit, of his reaction to the demonstration. “Even though this has been a strain on everyone, we’ve stayed strong and just pulled through.”

Washington, 45, of Valley Stream, said the various displays of gratitude in recent weeks from the community have helped him feel recognized.

“It feels great to be acknowledged for what most of us are willing to do any day, any time,” Washington said. “This is what I’ve been training for my whole adult life: helping people that needed help.”

For 10 years, the Massapequa Kiwanis Club has planted the flags annually at area schools during November to honor military veterans and first responders.

“Right now, the ultimate heroes are the health care workers that are fighting this pandemic day in and day out,” said Mike Mazola, first vice president of the club. “We felt that because of the enormity of this situation, we wanted to let them know we see you and appreciate what you’re doing.”

The flags will stay up until just after Memorial Day, he said.

For Anthony Boutin, the interim chief executive officer at NUMC, the flags convey support and protection.

“The flag means that there are people behind you, they’re with you and you’re protected,” Boutin said. “We know the community is behind us and they’re listening.”