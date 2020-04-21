TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Laura Curran: $261 million deficit due to COVID-19 costs

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she expects

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she expects a $261 million budget deficit this year due largely to COVID-19 costs.

By Scott Eidler
The COVID-19 pandemic will have a "painful" effect on Nassau County's finances, with officials projecting a budget deficit of $261 million this year in, according to a new county budget report.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday that the county is expected to see a revenue loss of $300 million.

The shortfall is expected to be $261.1 million because Nassau is not filling vacant positions, according to the report.

The most significant revenue loss comes from an expected $136.3 million decline in sales tax receipts — a drop of 10%. Sales tax receipts account for more than 40 percent of county revenue, Curran said.

"That ten percent reduction will be painful, we will feel it," Curran said.

The county is projected to receive $3.2 billion in revenue this year, $319.4 million less than budgeted in Nassau's 2020 spending plan approved last fall by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the county's financial control board.

The county has a $3.55 billion budget.

In addition to the sales tax shortfall, the county is projected to receive:

The county is projecting fewer revenue:

• $136.3 million in sales tax receipts.

• $66.4 million in department revenue.

• $31.5 million in fines and forfeits.

• $31.0 million in state aid.

• $21.8 million in OTB/VLT revenue.

• $9.8 million in interest penalty for tax.

• $9.3 million in special taxes.

• $7.0 million in rents and recoveries.

• $5.0 million in permits and licenses.

• $4.0 million in investment income

Source: Nassau County Office of Management and Budget Report

