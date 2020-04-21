Laura Curran: $261 million deficit due to COVID-19 costs
The COVID-19 pandemic will have a "painful" effect on Nassau County's finances, with officials projecting a budget deficit of $261 million this year in, according to a new county budget report.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday that the county is expected to see a revenue loss of $300 million.
The shortfall is expected to be $261.1 million because Nassau is not filling vacant positions, according to the report.
The most significant revenue loss comes from an expected $136.3 million decline in sales tax receipts — a drop of 10%. Sales tax receipts account for more than 40 percent of county revenue, Curran said.
"That ten percent reduction will be painful, we will feel it," Curran said.
The county is projected to receive $3.2 billion in revenue this year, $319.4 million less than budgeted in Nassau's 2020 spending plan approved last fall by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the county's financial control board.
The county has a $3.55 billion budget.
In addition to the sales tax shortfall, the county is projected to receive:
- $66.4 million less in departmental revenue.
- $31.5 million less in fines and forfeits.
- $31 million less in state aid.
- $21.8 million less in revenue from Nassau Off Track Betting. OTB betting parlors are closed and the agency's operations effectively have shut down.
Source: Nassau County Office of Management and Budget Report
