Vintage car caravan a 'thank you' to NUMC staff 

Classic muscle cars with engines revving drove past Nassau University Medical Center on Monday in a show of appreciation for another group with powerful motors — hospital staff racing nonstop to beat back the coronavirus.

The Long Island NYC Oldsmobile Club spearheaded the event to thank the 3,300 employees at the public hospital who are members of the Civil Service Employees Association local 830.

Tom Walsh, president of the club, led the caravan of classic cars and hotrods while behind the wheel of a 1965 Oldsmobile 442.

“We wanted to give something back to the dedicated people who are helping us all,” said Walsh, of Massapequa. “We saw a lot of smiling faces. Even under the masks, you could tell they were smiling.”

Lynne Kramer, CSEA 830 NUMC unit president, said that among the classic cars taking part were a 1965 Ford Mustang, a 1964 Lincoln Continental and a 1971 Pontiac Grand Prix. But, she said, the real show stoppers were the hospital employees.

“It was nice to finally see the staff get the recognition they deserve,” said Kramer, who described herself as a car enthusiast.

The event occurred Monday afternoon during a shift change on a beautiful day, allowing many nurses and doctors and other staff to see it, she said.

Horns honked while cars drove by. Some drivers waved and said, “thank you,” Kramer said.

Others held signs, she said, including one that read: “You Guys Rock,” she said.

Kramer said things seem to be improving at the hospital. Many people are being discharged and returning home. There are also fewer patients on ventilators, she said.

“It was total chaos at the beginning,” Kramer said. “Everybody stuck together like a family. … I’ve seen the best in people.”