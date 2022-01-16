COVID-19 positivity level falls to 13% statewide, cases drop, Hochul says

The number of new COVID-19 cases across New York has declined sharply, with the percentage of new positive tests about 13%, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

Hochul, who was at a storm briefing in Albany, said almost 400,000 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"That is a dramatic improvement over our statewide average, just a couple weeks ago of 23%," she said. "So what a decline we've seen."

But while COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in New York City are dropping, they remain high upstate, according to the governor.

"The lagging indicator will be the hospitalizations and sadly more people dying in a couple of days, weeks, but overall … the prognosis, the forecast for COVID is much brighter than it had been before and that is very positive news," she said.

Hochul did not mention any other specific COVID-19 statistics during the briefing, which was focused on storm preparations across the state. Her administration was expected to post updated COVID-19 numbers later Sunday.

The most recent statistics released Saturday showed 47,870 new positive cases of COVID-19 in New York from 327,427 test results, according to the state. Those included new 3,154 cases in Nassau and 3,563 new cases in Suffolk.

The seven-day rate of new positive cases was 17.59% for the entire state and 20.86% on Long Island, according to the statistics, which reflect information gathered Friday.

On Sunday, Hochul encouraged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

"Our goal is to protect the health of New Yorkers, protect the health of our economy, and also make sure that our children continue in schools," she said.

Also on Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy lamented the recent Supreme Court order blocking the Biden administration push to require employees at large workplaces to be vaccinated or test weekly and wear a mask. Murthy said the order was a "setback for public health," during an appearance on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

The order, handed down Thursday, did allow the administration to proceed with a vaccine requirement for most health care workers.

"What these requirements ultimately are helpful for is not just protecting the community at large but making our workplaces safer for workers as well as for customers," Murthy told Martha Raddatz on "This Week."

He noted that workplaces can still institute those requirements voluntarily and encouraged employers to do so.

Asked by Raddatz why testing access wasn’t increased before the current omicron surge hit, Murthy said there was an eightfold rise in testing from January 2021 to December.

A federal website allowing Americans to order up to four free coronavirus tests per household will go live this week as the public continues to face long lines for testing and low inventory for at-home tests.

"The challenge was that omicron created an extraordinary increase in demand…," Murthy said. "Even beyond the incredible increase in supply that we had procured and secured during 2021."