A staff member at New Hyde Park Memorial High School has tested positive for COVID-19, but following an investigation and quarantine measures, classes in the Sewanhaka Central School District will begin on schedule Sept. 10, officials said.

An investigation by the Nassau County Health Department found that the positive staff member had come in close contact — defined as being within six feet for 10 minutes or more — with nine other staffers, according to a letter posted on the district’s website Sunday.

The individual who tested positive will not be allowed to return to the school for 10 days and after negative test results have been provided to the district. The staffers who were in contact with the individual will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The school will open Sept. 8 for teacher development and Sept. 10 for the first day of school instruction, according to the letter.

The investigation determined no additional testing or quarantine would be necessary for those who attended superintendent’s conference day activities Sept. 2 and 3.

“We will continue to work closely with the Commissioner of Health and the Nassau County Health Department and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our school community,” Superintendent James Grossane wrote in the letter. “The building, especially the rooms the staff member attended meetings in, will all be cleaned and disinfected. The Department of Health has advised us that after that cleaning, the building is safe to reopen.”