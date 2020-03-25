Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

WASHINGTON — New York State will get at least $40 billion from the $2 trillion emergency coronavirus relief package that is expected to be passed Wednesday by the Senate, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced at 1:30 a.m. that the Senate and White House after days of difficult negotiations had agreed to the massive and unprecedented relief and aid deal to address the pandemic that has staggered the economy.

“The more than $40 billion dollars of additional help on its way to New York is essential to save lives, preserve paychecks, support small businesses, ensure public transit and much more,” Schumer said in a statement.

“These critical dollars will inject proverbial medicine into our state, city and localities like on Long Island to deliver much-needed resources right now that can help combat the coronavirus,” he said.

The package will help Long Island most, Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said, with its “aid to hospitals, aid to state and local governments, and the combined unemployment insurance and grants to small business.”

For those key areas, Schumer identified the amounts that the aid package will deliver to New York.

Billions of dollars from the aid package’s $150 billion for hospitals and other medical facilities will go to New York, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic. The aid will fund protective equipment, testing supplies, staffing and new construction to expand services.

New York also will get at least $5.8 billion in aid from $150 billion for state and local governments, with about a half a billion dollars for Nassau and Suffolk county budgets and more than $1.4 billion for New York City.

Additionally, the aid package will deliver $4.35 billion to New York — with $3.8 billion of that allocation specifically for the MTA — from a $25 billion transit fund.

The package also includes expanded unemployment insurance with a $260 billion plan that will deliver at least $15 billion to New York City. That national plan also includes cash payments of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples under a $75,000 to $99,000 income threshold, sending an estimated $15.5 billion to New York.

Finally, New York can expect to see billions of dollars from a $375 billion national small business rescue plan in forgivable loans and grants to companies and nonprofit organizations.

“New York, with its 2.2 million small businesses and tens of thousands of nonprofits can expect to see billions of dollars once companies and organizations begin applying for those funds,” Schumer said. The 19,000 businesses with existing loans will get a six-month reprieve in paying principal, interest and fees.

New York also will get emergency appropriations totaling $180 million billion for hard-hit airports, expanded SNAP benefits, $162 million in increased community development block grants, nearly $1 billion for heating bills, and a share of $1.15 billion nationally for the National Guard.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) agreed with King’s assessment of the most important help that Long Island will get from the emergency relief package.

All four members discussed the relief package and the effects of coronavirus on a tele-townhall organized by Steve Israel, a former Long Island congressman and director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University.

“I think putting the hospitals first and probably the most important one because they're the ones who need the money right now. And they need the help to get it going. But it was a big push to make sure that our hospitals are taken care of as part of this bill,” Suozzi said.

Zeldin added, “Our state local governments are also overextended and quite frankly our state and local governments weren't in a good financial position going into this. So for them to continue to be the leaders, knowing that they’re getting that relief is critically important.”

But Suozzi raised a concern by noting that the aid to state and local governments goes to states, tribes and municipalities with more than 500,000 people, an issue he raised with the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Tuesday evening.

“I'm concerned about small cities, small villages, actually getting some money from this,” he said. “I don't think they're necessarily going to be protected here, and we're going to have to look at the next round to be looking out for some of our smaller municipalities.”

Rice underscored the need for her and other members of Congress to make sure people in their districts get access to the aid they need.

“Like all my colleagues, my phones really have been ringing off the hook. We've gotten thousands and thousands of phone calls,” Rice said. “Our job now is to make sure that we help facilitate this money getting into our constituents’ hands and getting it to our small businesses to stop the bleeding.”