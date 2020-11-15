New York will sue the federal government if the Trump administration's distribution of a COVID-19 vaccination gives short shrift to minority communities, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

The governor's threat of legal action came in a fiery speech at Riverside Church in Manhattan, just two days after President Donald Trump said he would not send the COVID-19 vaccine to New York because of Cuomo's past comments questioning whether the White House can competently manage distribution of it. Cuomo also has said he wants an independent evaluation to determine if the vaccine would be safe.

Federal officials have said a vaccination could be ready before the end of the year.

Cuomo has repeatedly said the federal government’s plan to distribute the vaccine does not adequately service underserved neighborhoods where residents have been sickened and died from COVID-19 in disproportionate numbers.

"If the Trump Administration does not change this plan and does not provide an equitable vaccine process, we will enforce our legal rights," Cuomo told the crowd at the Morningside Heights church, which included elected officials as well as the heads of the Urban League, the NAACP and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We will fight to make sure every life is protected equally," he said. "Enough injustice has been done during COVID. It stops now. It stops with this vaccine."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have topped 10.5 million and the number of deaths is more than 245,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. States across the nation are continuing to see an increase in cases, with more than 153,000 reported Friday.

At a Friday news conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump discussed the progress of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and said it could receive final approvals over the next several weeks. He said the federal government will not be sending the vaccine to New York because of comments Cuomo had made about the vetting process and the distribution plan.

"For political reasons the governor decided to say … he wants to take his time with the vaccine. He doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from … he doesn’t trust that it’s this White House," Trump said.

"So, we won’t be delivering it to New York," Trump said. "Gov. Cuomo will have to let us know when he is ready for it."

Those comments brought a swift response from Cuomo, who said in an interview with CNN that any review of the vaccine by the state would be "simultaneous" with the release of the vaccine from Washington.

Cuomo also said he was less concerned the process would be politicized since president-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House by then.

"He’ll be gone," Cuomo said of Trump. "I don’t expect the FDA is going to playing games at this point.

Also on Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement saying her office would sue if "dissemination of the vaccine takes place in the twilight of a Trump Administration and the president wants to play games with people’s lives."

Cuomo said any legal action he would take with the NAACP and the Urban League would focus on denial of rights under the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. The clause forbids states from denying its citizens equal protection under the law.

Also on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the number of new COVID-19 cases has not reached the level where schools would have to be closed on Monday.

In a tweet, de Blasio said the city’s seven-day coronavirus rate stood at 2.57%.

That represents a slight dip from Saturday when the seven-day average was 2.69%, according to the mayor's office.

On Friday, de Blasio said the city should get ready for another lockdown if the average crossed the 3% threshold.

De Blasio expressed relief in his tweet that students will be in class Monday but "we have to keep fighting back with everything we’ve got."

The mayor said 937 new cases were reported in the city on Saturday with 117 patients admitted to area hospitals.

De Blasio's office said Saturday's average positive rate for the coronavirus was 1.38%.

With Matthew Chayes, Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Vera Chinese

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.