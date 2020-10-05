New York State is ordering the Tuesday closing of schools in "hot spot" neighborhoods in New York City where clusters of coronavirus cases have been identified, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

The measures come after weeks of worrisome infection numbers for COVID-19 tracked in some 20 ZIP codes, particularly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, but also in Orange and Rockland counties and "a little bit in Nassau," Cuomo said.

He said the state will remain "hyper-focused" on the hot spots to prevent larger outbreaks.

"These clusters have to be attacked," Cuomo said.

The top-20 ZIP codes for spread were seeing a positivity rate of 5.5% for the virus on Sunday, according to the latest state figures. The rest of the state has a positivity rate of 1.01%, which goes up to 1.22% with those areas represented. Eight people in the state died of coronavirus-related causes on Sunday and 636 remained hospitalized, the state said.

In closing the schools in those city areas, Cuomo said he was fulfilling a promise made to parents in the state that he would not put their children at risk.

"Better safe than sorry. I would not send my child to a school in a cluster that has not been tested," Cuomo said during a midday briefing from Manhattan. "I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send a child to a school that I would not send my child. We are going to close the schools in those areas tomorrow, and that’s that."

He said part of his concern about schools is that not enough testing has been completed to accurately gauge the rate of infections in those ZIP codes.