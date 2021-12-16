TODAY'S PAPER
De Blasio: NYC stepping up mask, vaccine inspections

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that inspectors

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that inspectors will be checking to see whether businesses are complying with COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.   Credit: Getty Images/David Dee Delgado

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Citing a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that New York City is "doubling down on inspections" of businesses to ensure compliance with mandatory vaccination and face-masking.

Inspectors will be looking to make sure patrons at indoor eateries, performance venues, and other gathering places are being checked for vaccination proof as required by city rules, and that businesses are enforcing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s re-imposition of indoor face-masking, de Blasio said.

"We’ll have inspectors going out full force," de Blasio said, speaking at a news conference in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

Failing to comply after being warned could subject violators to fines.

De Blasio said the city would be increasing testing capacity — more mobile testing sites, more brick-and-mortar sites — with expanded hours and days at existing sites, along with distributing 500,000 rapid, at-home testing kits free of charge.

"When you get tested, you know what’s going on," he said. In addition, de Blasio said the city would be distributing 1 million KN95 face masks, which are more protective than other types of cloth masks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

