New York's COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been underway for nearly a month, with the initial doses going to hospital workers, health care employees and nursing home residents and staff. But experts say the process is moving slower than anticipated and that it could be weeks until the vaccine is available to the next eligible group: essential workers and anyone over 75 years of age.
Here's what we know about the state's coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts:
How many doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has the state distributed to date?
As of Wednesday, 311,797 New Yorkers have been injected with the first dose of the vaccine while 934,925 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites such as hospitals, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials.
Nationally, 5,306,797 Americans have received the first dose of one of the two vaccines, according to the data. The Trump administration did not hit its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.
By the end of this week, New York will have administered about 911,000 first doses of the vaccine to eligible New Yorkers, including health care workers and nursing home workers and staff, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
How is vaccine distribution going compared to expectations?
Not well. Elected officials concede the pace of the vaccine rollout has lagged, with Cuomo noting Tuesday that just a sliver of the state's 2.1 million health care workers have received the first dose.
But on Wednesday Cuomo said hospitals across the state have tripled their rate of vaccines administered daily over the past two days, from 10,809 shots per day to 31,157 per day.
With the state receiving about 300,000 doses per week, Cuomo has pleaded with the federal government to speed up deliveries, either with more doses from Pfizer or Moderna, or by approving vaccines that are being developed by Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca.
What's the holdup?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, told Newsday this week that the distribution effort has been plagued with problems and delays, in part from launching the effort in the middle of the holiday season. Hospitals and medical facilities are also staggering the shots as some recipients could feel unwell the following day, while obtaining consent from nursing home residents can often take time, experts say.
And Cuomo said Tuesday that as many as 30% of employees in nursing homes and hospitals are expected to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Aaron Glatt, chair of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital, offered another explanation, noting that hospitals are caring for a surge in COVID-19 patients while also administering the vaccine and caring for other patients.
What’s being done to speed up efforts?
Cuomo has said he would fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they did not distribute their vaccine inventory within seven days of receiving those doses. He specifically called out Nassau University Medical Center for failing to quickly administer the COVID-19 vaccines it has received. Cuomo cited data showing NUMC had distributed 19% of its allocation although the hospital said the figure was 34%.
The governor said the state is also expanding its distribution network and has enrolled 3,762 establishments — including pharmacies, urgent care clinics, private doctors' offices and county and federal facilities — to distribute the vaccine, including 713 providers on Long Island.
What group is next to receive the vaccine and when?
The state has begun to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to outpatient medical practices, assisted living residents, home health aides and visiting nurses. Next up, the state will focus on the 6.3 million New Yorkers in Phase 1B of the rollout, Cuomo said Wednesday. They include police officers, firefighters, education employees, public transit workers and those 75 and older.
When could the general public get the vaccine in New York?
It could take months until the majority of the state's nearly 20 million residents become eligible for the vaccine, officials said. In Fauci's Newsday Live interview, he said he hoped vaccinations of health care workers and other priority groups would be completed by the end of March or early April, paving the way for the general public to start being inoculated.
Who is administering the vaccine?
State and local health department officials, hospital staff and volunteer-based medical reserve corps are helping to administer the vaccine. Retired nurses at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue are assisting in the effort.