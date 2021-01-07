How many doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has the state distributed to date?

As of Wednesday, 311,797 New Yorkers have been injected with the first dose of the vaccine while 934,925 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites such as hospitals, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials.

Nationally, 5,306,797 Americans have received the first dose of one of the two vaccines, according to the data. The Trump administration did not hit its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.

By the end of this week, New York will have administered about 911,000 first doses of the vaccine to eligible New Yorkers, including health care workers and nursing home workers and staff, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.