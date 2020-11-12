With coronavirus cases continuing to spike statewide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday announced new regulations that would require restaurants with liquor licenses, bars and gyms to shutter their doors at 10 p.m. while limiting gatherings in private residences to 10 people.

The new restrictions, which apply to any facility with a liquor license, will take effect at 10 p.m. on Friday. The previous limit on gatherings at private homes was 50 people.

Why is the state taking these actions? Cuomo and state officials contend that contact tracing shows that large gatherings, along with restaurants, bars and gyms have been among the triggers causing an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state. Long Island's positivity rate, which hovered around 1% for months, was 3.1% Wednesday while the statewide level was 2.95%.

How will the restaurant and bar curfew work? Bars and any restaurant with a liquor license will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside and food-only pickup or delivery after 10 p.m. but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go. The State Liquor Authority will issue additional guidance for licensees as to what sales can continue to be permitted.

What other types of businesses would be impacted? State officials said any business with a liquor license would be subject to the new rules, including bowling alleys.

Are catering halls and other venues hosting private parties affected? The new rules do not apply to banquet halls and other businesses that host parties, even as local and state officials have said these types of affairs have occasionally turned into superspreader events. These types of venues, state officials said, are subject to capacity restrictions and regulations requiring masks when guests are not seated, as well as prohibiting dancing and gathering together when standing.

Why the late-night prohibition on gyms? Cuomo said Wednesday that "gyms are also an identified spreading element." It remains unclear, however, what the effect of closing fitness centers in the late-night and overnight hours will be, given that the later hours are typically less crowded than during the daytime.