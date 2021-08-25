ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has made an immediate break with the Cuomo administration by deciding to release a comprehensive toll of COVID-19 deaths, replacing a policy that had kept New York’s numbers lower than federal reports.

On her first day on the job Tuesday, Hochul acknowleded 12,000 more deaths in the state than reported under her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo.

But in stark contrast to Cuomo, Hochul provided a daily update on the virus that included not just deaths accounted by health care facilities in the state but also those tallied by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal tally includes deaths in homes, hospice, prisons and other settings, and includes presumed — not just confirmed — deaths due to the virus.

As a result, the administration said the state tally as of Tuesday totaled 43,415 deaths. The more comprehensive CDC total was 55,395.

Hochul explained the change Wednesday in a National Public Radio interview.

"It’s about being more transparent, releasing the data as we get it," Hochul said. "There are presumed and confirmed deaths — people should know both. Also, as of [Tuesday], we’re using CDC numbers, which will be consistent, so there’s no opportunity for us to mask those numbers. Nor would I want to mask those numbers. The public deserves a clear, honest picture as to what’s happening.

"Whether it’s good or bad, they need to know the truth, and that’s how we restore confidence," she added.

Cuomo was criticized for not releasing broader numbers, saying he gave a misleading picture of how well his administration had managed the pandemic.

Cuomo officially resigned Monday under pressure following a report from the State Attorney General's Office concluding he sexually harassed 11 women and a fast-moving legislative process to impeach him.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Brad Holyman on Tuesday introduced legislation that would mandate schoolchildren receive the COVID-19 vaccine the same way they must get shots for measles, chickenpox and other diseases. "It’s a no-brainer to add COVID-19 to that list," he said.

The mandate would go into effect 30 days after the FDA issues full approval for the vaccine. Hospitalizations of children with COVID-19 are at record highs in the country, Holyman noted.

Holyman has been active on the vaccine issue in the New York Senate, including sponsoring legislation that strengthened vaccine requirements for schoolchildren during an outbreak of measles in 2019.

If the Legislature comes back for a special session, Holyman could introduce his legislation soon. But currently they plan to return in January.

