Another 1,700 virus deaths reported in NYS nursing homes

ALBANY — New York State is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it’s protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes since March 1, according to a tally released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's administration late Monday that, for the first time, includes people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed by a lab test.

Exactly how many nursing home residents have died remains uncertain despite the state’s latest disclosure, as the list doesn’t nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals before dying.

The revised list shows that 22 nursing homes, largely in New York City and Long Island, have reported at least 40 deaths.

The new numbers dramatically increased the death tolls at Long Island nursing homes.

Nassau County’s nursing home count went from 306 deaths on Friday to 457 confirmed and presumed COVID deaths reported Tuesday. Suffolk County’s nursing home deaths went from 317 to 593.

The increases confirm what elder care advocates and dozens of family members have suspected — that the state’s original list of deaths by facility severely underestimated the carnage that COVID-19 had wreaked on nursing homes.

Family members said many of the nursing homes continue to provide vague, minimal information about cases and deaths, even after an executive order from Cuomo instructed them to report the deaths and cases to family members.

According to the new numbers, Suffolk nursing homes had 379 deaths from COVID-19 and 214 presumed deaths. Assisted living facilities had 25 confirmed deaths and 13 presumed deaths.

Nassau nursing homes had 231 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 226 presumed deaths. Assisted living facilities reported 23 confirmed deaths and four presumed deaths.



Long Island State Veterans Home reported Friday in a letter to families that it had 59 deaths of residents. That’s higher than the 53 reported on the state list on Tuesday, because it also includes residents who died at hospitals.

Parker Jewish Institute in Queens and Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan — one of New York City’s largest nursing homes with 705 beds — have reported the highest number of deaths: 71 and 64, respectively.

Audrey Waters, a spokeswoman for Isabella Geriatric Center, said in an email last week, "Isabella, like all other nursing homes in New York City, initially had limited access to widespread and consistent in-house testing to quickly diagnose our residents and staff. This hampered our ability to identify those who were infected and asymptomatic, despite our efforts to swiftly separate anyone who presented symptoms.”

In many cases, the state’s new figures reveal many more deaths than previously reported at nursing homes: Isabella Geriatric Center had 13 COVID-19 deaths reported as of May 1, and now reports the deaths of 21 patients who were confirmed to have COVID-19 along with 43 deaths of residents presumed to have COVID-19. And Ozanam Hall of Queens now is reporting a total of 53 deaths, up from just 10.

Several veterans home have been especially hard-hit by the virus. The New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans in Queens has reported 33 deaths, while New York State Veterans Home at Montrose in Westchester says 22 residents have died.

Cuomo promised on March 2, when only a handful of coronavirus cases had been reported in New York, to make a “special effort” for nursing homes and congregate homes housing senior citizens. The state directed nursing homes to screen visitors and consider modifying visiting hours on March 6, and later suspended visits to nursing homes statewide March 12.

But the governor is facing criticism over his administration’s role in overseeing and supporting New York’s overwhelmed, state-regulated nursing homes as many have struggled to treat COVID-19 patients, amass enough personal protective gear or ensure adequate staffing.

Advocacy groups for the elderly and family members of nursing home residents have called for greater transparency over COVID-19 cases at each state-regulated nursing home and criticized an April 1 state law granting some immunity to hospitals and nursing homes from civil and criminal liability. They also questioned the state’s March 25 policy that says “no resident shall be denied readmission or admission to a nursing home solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19."

The governor and his administration have defended that policy as ensuring nursing home residents aren’t left lingering in hospitals or without anywhere else to go. Cuomo’s spokesman tweeted Monday that the policy follows federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidance. But the federal guidance says only that a nursing home “can accept a resident diagnosed with COVID-19” so long as the nursing home can follow federal guidance on transmission precautions.

Cuomo has also said the state has facilities that can house transferred COVID-19 nursing homes patients, and he recently said that nursing homes that tell the state upfront that they can’t care for a COVID-19 patient wouldn’t face regulatory scrutiny. His administration hasn’t responded to a request for questions on the state’s current capacity to care for COVID-19 nursing home residents and whether nursing homes were informed.