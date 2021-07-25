TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Sen. Schumer warns New York State to distribute rental aid ahead of federal deadline

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on New York State to get rent relief to tenants before the moratorium ends in September. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Print

New York's share of the $46 billion federal rental assistance program must be disbursed by the end of September, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned in a news conference on Sunday.

The total funding includes $21 billion from the Consolidated Appropriations Act Congress passed in December, and another $25 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. New York's share is $2.3 billion.

The funding is from the government's two most recent federal COVID-19 relief bills which allocated billions to help tenants and landlords who suffered economic losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The bad news is New York State has not gotten that money out to the tenants, and by Sept. 30 it could be risked being clawed back by the federal government," Schumer said of the Treasury department's deadline during the news conference.

Schumer added: "We want tenant relief now, and we cannot wait any longer. Tenants need help, the moratorium is about to expire...and, they could be kicked out of their homes with huge debt."

The letter from Schumer's office noted that New York, according to a U.S. Treasury Department report tracking spending through June 30, was the "only state that has not distributed any funds to households."

He said the state had provided "some relief funds, but this was a minuscule amount and not nearly the level or pace to address the profound need the program was established to ameliorate."

Households eligible for assistance can receive up to 12 months, plus an additional three months, of rental income, according to U.S. Treasury Department guidance.

Anthony Farmer, spokesman for the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, said after test payments made in July which account for $117,000, the state is now "ready to safely and efficiently deliver billions of dollars in rental assistance to New Yorkers after opening the program to applications within weeks of enactment in April."

The state has received roughly 160,000 applications, according to the agency.

In May, Cuomo defended the state's handling of rent relief. "These are massive, complicated programs," he said. "You have to write regulations. You have to make sure there’s no fraud. You have to send out the application."

Schumer said the money should go to New Yorkers before the moratorium on evictions is lifted on Aug. 31.

He said of New York: "As of last week they're the only state of the 50 that has not sent any money to the tenants. Now they've sent a little trickle, but that is not enough to prevent the clawback to prevent the people who need the money."

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
A woman breaks down as she prays before
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?