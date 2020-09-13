For 37 days in a row, the New York State COVID-19 positive test rate has remained at less than 1%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

Of the 72,688 people tested statewide for the virus Saturday, 725, or .99%, were positive, according to the latest state data.

"Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers, who ultimately flattened the curve," the governor said in a news release. "For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring.

The Long Island rate was at 1.2% on Saturday, slightly above New York City's average of .8%. The Central and Western New York regions reported the highest rate at 2%. There were 78 new cases in Nassau and 68 in Suffolk, according to figures released by the state. Six people died from the virus, one of whom was in Suffolk, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,390.

Representatives of the governor’s office did not immediately offer an explanation why the Long Island infection rate was slightly higher than in New York City.

A state liquor authority and police task force inspected 1,543 establishments on Long Island and in New York City on Saturday and found 10 "were not in compliance with state requirements," according to the governor’s office. Four of those were in Suffolk. An additional four were in the Bronx, and Brooklyn and Queens each had one.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to continue taking precautions to prevent contracting the virus as autumn approaches.

"As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough," he said.