Cuomo: Fewest COVID-19 deaths, new hospitalizations since March 15

By Newsday Staff
New York State on Saturday recorded its lowest COVID-19-related death toll and new hospitalizations since March 15, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

Five people died due to complications from the illness Saturday, the lowest number of deaths since the pandemic began, with 616 new cases and 54 new hospital admissions.

"As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York's numbers continue to go down to record lows," Cuomo said in a statement. "Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers' discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. … While today's numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!"

Hospitalizations dropped to 869 Saturday, down 39 from the previous day. Those intubated in intensive care units rose slightly from 144 to 145 in that time. The statewide death toll stands at 24,835 with a total of 392,539 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

