The era of coronavirus has been especially tough for Korean War veteran Herb Berger, who recently broke his arm after tripping over his wife’s walker and has struggled while isolated in their North Massapequa home.

The Nassau County Police Department made Berger’s 90th birthday special Sunday, however, with a lights-and-sirens motorcade down his street and a couple of gifts from Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who said the event was a bright light during fearful and uncertain times.

“It was a boost of morale for the entire community and for my cops,” Ryder said. “Cops love doing this kind of community work.”

Berger has not lost his sharp wit in his old age, cracking jokes even as he expressed gratitude for everybody who showed up to wish him well.

“It’s a great day,” said Berger, who has lived in the home for 56 years. “I have my friends, my neighbors. You couldn’t ask for better neighbors.”

What about family? somebody asked.

“Family, I’ve had all my life,” Berger added, channeling his inner Henny Youngman.

But if it weren’t for family, Berger’s milestone birthday would have been much less memorable. His grandson Andrew Grossman asked police to roll by for the surprise mini-parade for Berger.

“He thinks I’m coming by to drop some supplies off as they have been isolating in their house since the pandemic started,” Grossman said before the celebration. “My grandfather is also a Korean War veteran so he will be very touched that members of the service were able to come over and wish him well.”

The procession led by Ryder’s balloon-infested commissioner’s car, which also included two highway unit vehicles and four patrol cars from the Eighth Precinct, rolled past Berger’s home just before 1 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors who lined the street — practicing social distancing, of course — cheered and clapped.

Ryder hopped out of the car and gave Berger a crisp salute and handed him a Nassau police cap and a copy of the commissioner’s shield.

“I told him I can’t shake your hand, but I will salute you,” Ryder said.

Afterward, Ryder said it was important to bring people together to celebrate what is good and important in life.

Berger also focused on what is important on his birthday.

“Where are my presents?” he said, laughing.