Northwell sends nurses to Western NY to help fight COVID surge

Northwell Health dispatched a team of skilled nurses Saturday to hospitals in Western New York to help with staffing shortages in an area overburdened with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

Northwell, the state's largest medical system, sent 16 clinical professionals and two team leads, which includes intensive care, emergency department and medical-surgical nurses to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The two-week mission comes as the state sees a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

"Fighting the winter surge requires a statewide team effort from partners across New York State," Hochul said. "I want to thank Northwell Health for answering the call to action and partnering with us to send a team of extraordinarily skilled nurses that will boost hospital capacity and help us bring the numbers down in Western New York."

Northwell chief nursing officer Maureen White noted that when New York City and Long Island were overrun with COVID cases in March 2020, the area was assisted by other health systems.

The University of Rochester and Intermountain Healthcare in Utah sent medical help to Northwell during the first wave in 2020. Northwell reciprocated by aiding Intermountain during its surge and now gets the chance to repay the University of Rochester in its time of need.

"It was an ordeal the front line team at Northwell — and all New Yorkers — won't soon forget," White said of that troubled time. "Our nurses received a helping hand then from other health systems. We want to be mindful to pay it forward and provide assistance now as others face a renewed assault by the virus."

Northwell also has deployed medical teams to the Henry Ford System in Michigan during the pandemic, as well as Houston and Puerto Rico after hurricanes devastated those regions.

About a week ago, the state sent 10 medical staff from the New York National Guard to the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care facility in Uniondale to help with staffing shortages.

The plan is part of a larger deployment of 120 National Guard medical staff to several nursing homes and long-term-care facilities around the state that have suffered staffing shortages due to the pandemic, officials said.

