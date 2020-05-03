Northwell Health reports 55% drop in COVID-19 patients

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Northwell Health on Sunday said it was treating 1,498 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, a 55% drop from the peak of 3,360 hospitalized on April 8 due to COVID-19.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said the volume of COVID-19 patients has fallen 25% in the past week. Northwell reported 28 deaths on Saturday, the lowest number since March.

“It’s significantly less than half the deaths we had during the peak,” said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.

Lynam said 38% of its COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units but that percentage could rise as the number of coronavirus patients slides.

Separately, Northwell said it sent an email to 2.7 million current and past patients, noting that it’s important not to ignore other health concerns.

Health systems throughout the region have reported a 50% reduction in emergency department care in recent weeks, as people avoid medical facilities.

“It’s a real concern,” Lynam said, adding that strokes, heart attacks and other medical emergencies “don’t stop” because of COVID-19.

In New York City on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is now producing coronavirus test kits and will have 30,000 ready by the end of the week.

At his coronavirus update, the mayor said the tests are being made with 3D printers and the plan is to produce 50,000 per week.

De Blasio underscored the need for residents to continue social distancing protocols even while acknowledging the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have passed. He also lobbed a dig at an adviser to President Donald Trump for statements he made regarding the status of a fourth round of emergency stimulus.



Regarding his concern about lifting COVID-19-related restrictions too quickly, the mayor mentioned the “boomerang" effect of potential new infections. De Blasio cited Hong Kong and Japan, where officials reopened certain areas and then reported new rounds of infections.

"What should motivate us to be aware of to be worried about that will keep us on the mission and focused? The ugly word: boomerang, " de Blasio said. "That's the thing you do not want in this city.”

The mayor later criticized Trump adviser Kevin Hassett for suggesting relief legislation for cash-strapped cities and states hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic may not be necessary.

De Blasio said Trump needs to renounce Hassett's comment Saturday that the fourth stimulus bill being considered by Congress might not be needed because some states seem to have safely begun to ease shelter-at-home restrictions.

“Well let me tell you something, Kevin,” de Blasio said. “Why don’t you come to New York City? Why don’t you go to Elmhurst Hospital? Why don’t you talk to our first responders? Why don’t you talk to the families who have lost their loved ones? Or go to the ICUs where hundreds of people are fighting for their lives?”

De Blasio said Hassett's comment was “outrageous” and “disrespectful” and the Trump adviser seems more interested in saving money than saving lives.

“I was disgusted when I heard these comments,” de Blasio said, “because it sounded like the comments not only of a cheapskate but of somebody who just didn’t care. So I hope President Trump will renounce these comments immediately.”

Without additional assistance from the federal government, the mayor said, the city may have to furlough or lay off health care workers, police officers, firefighters and other municipal employees who provide essential services.

“If we don’t get help from Washington, that will happen,” de Blasio said.

With Michael O'Keeffe