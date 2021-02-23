What to know about visiting nursing homes

What is the nursing home controversy in which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is embroiled?

Early in the pandemic, Cuomo’s administration enacted policies barring nursing homes from conditioning admission or readmission on a negative COVID-19 test and issued guidance that was perceived as an order to accept COVID-19 patients from hospitals — leading, critics have said, to the coronavirus spreading in the nursing homes and infecting others inside. (Cuomo blames the spread on facility staff.) The policies have since been rescinded. The governor also signed a law, later rolled back in August, broadly protecting nursing-home operators and others from certain coronavirus-related civil and criminal liability. There was also a report in January by state Attorney General Letitia James alleging an undercount, by about 50%, of patient deaths connected to nursing homes. (Until after the James report, New York State had not counted the death of a nursing home patient if the patient died after being transferred to a hospital, where the death would be attributed instead. New York was the only state to tally this way.) Lawmakers, including some Democrats, are incensed that the breakdown had been withheld from the legislature for fear of what a Cuomo aide would argue was a politically motivated investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice under then-President Donald Trump into whether the policies endangered patients. The Justice Department reportedly continues to investigate.