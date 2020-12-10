Long Island nursing homes say they are still in the dark about how and when to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to their residents and staffs, the first in New York slated to receive them this month.

The uncertainties remain as the state could welcome the first batch of vaccines within a matter of days.

"To date, we haven’t had any direct guidance from the CDC or the state," Stuart B. Almer, president and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System, said Wednesday, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "There is still just so much we don’t know."

Officials at Gurwin, which operates Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, and at other nursing homes across Long Island said they are anxious to begin planning for vaccinations, but aren't sure how the process will work. They said it's not clear when vaccinations will begin, whether all residents and staff are eligible for the first round of vaccinations, and how to ensure that mass vaccinations don't disrupt employees' ability to care for patients.

There are 375 residents at Gurwin's nursing home, plus about 800 employees.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of experts was slated to meet Thursday to review the first vaccine candidate, from Pfizer and the German company BioNTech. The FDA typically follows the advice of the committee. Almer said he also is awaiting instructions on vaccine distribution from Walgreens, the pharmacy that will administer the vaccinations for Gurwin.

CVS is the second primary pharmacy partner in the federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents, of which New York is part.

Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees vaccine-distribution logistics for the federal government, said during a news conference Wednesday that planning is ongoing.

"The CDC, Walgreens and CVS are working those plans right now," he said.

The key question is when vaccinations will begin. In a press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, "We expect deliveries to begin next week. The federal administration says they’re going to start by 12/21."

It’s unclear whether that means vaccinations at New York nursing homes will begin on Dec. 21. State Health Department officials did not respond to requests for clarification, but said in a statement, "The state is working with our federal and facility partners to ensure a safe and efficient vaccine distribution. We will continue to communicate with nursing homes and other local partners on specifics throughout the delivery and implementation processes."

Cuomo said Walgreens and CVS employees will travel to nursing homes to administer vaccines there.

Once the vaccines make it to nursing homes, residents such as Gurwin’s Ellie Siperowitz, 88, will be waiting. She said that by getting vaccinated, "I know that [the virus] won’t kill me .... I think it’s our only hope for conquering this virus."

Gurwin resident Scott Gingold, 40, who has ALS and is quadriplegic, said a vaccine is "my best chance at staying healthy given my condition," which makes him more vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.

Gingold said through a computerized voice that he hopes the vaccine will allow for the resumption of visits from his wife, 8-year-old daughter and parents.

"I got so used to my family coming regularly that when it stopped it was very lonely and depressing," he said.

Cuomo said there are enough vaccines in the state’s initial federal allocation of 170,000 for all nursing home residents and staff who want to get vaccinated.

Yet, logistical uncertainties and potential problems remain, nursing home officials said.

Christopher Lynch, deputy executive director of the Northwell Health Center for Rehabilitation in Valley Stream, said it’s unclear whether employees who do not have direct daily contact with residents, such as cooks, are eligible for the first vaccinations.

Almer said it also isn’t certain if those in short-term rehabilitation at nursing homes — with average Gurwin stays of one month — will be prioritized. "I don’t believe that would matter," he said, because they also are especially vulnerable.

The vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the first two vaccines being considered for FDA approval, have a two-dose regimen, with the second doses 21 or 28 days later. The logistics of administering the second dose to a short-term resident no longer at the nursing home are uncertain, Almer said.

The vaccine will be funded by the federal government, but pharmacies can bill for vaccine administration. Medicare will pay $45.33 for a two-dose administration, according to an agency website.

The CDC said in October that in addition to Walgreens and CVS, a facility’s "existing LTC [long-term care] pharmacy" could administer the vaccine.

Brenda Burton, administrator of Maria Regina in Brentwood, didn’t find out until Monday that the independent pharmacy the nursing and rehabilitation center uses is not eligible for vaccine administration, so she must use the "backup" she had selected in a CDC survey, CVS.

Burton learned just in time to watch a CVS vaccination webinar Monday at which, she said, it was stated that CVS staff "would be on the units with the carts and the supplies" to vaccinate residents. Staff would be vaccinated in a central location.

Cuomo said vaccinations at nursing homes will be on a "rolling basis," to ensure enough staff is available to care for residents. A CVS vaccination website for long-term care centers said there will be a maximum of three vaccination visits for both doses, with CVS determining dates and times.

Jim Clyne, CEO of LeadingAge New York, which represents more than 600 nonprofit facilities for older adults, said that could be problematic if too many employees simultaneously have vaccine side effects and temporarily can’t work.

And, he said, "It underestimates the logistical issue of the fact you’ve got workers who work three shifts all different days. It’s not necessarily that easy to get everybody in on the days they [the pharmacies] pick. If you work the night shift and then you’re sleeping when they’re doing the vaccine immunizations, you might not make it."

Michael Balboni, executive director of the Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association, which represents about 90 long-term care centers, said other unknowns include how to track who received the vaccine and who experienced side effects, "and who says ‘no’ and then the implications for the homes for those who say no."

Cuomo said Dec. 2 that "you can’t mandate that somebody takes the vaccine" and, noting polls showing widespread resistance to taking the vaccines, vowed a public-education campaign to combat skepticism.

Gurwin will educate its own residents and employees about the vaccines' benefit, Almer said.

"Once those who volunteer take it — and hopefully we see everyone is doing well as a result, and is safe and protected — then others will be more likely to want to take it," he said.