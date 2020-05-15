Most New Yorkers will have to continue staying at home until June 13 to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading, unless they meet benchmarks set by the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday night.

The only parts of the state this extension does not apply to are upstate areas that already hit the benchmarks gauging whether it is safe to restart a few selected industries, including manufacturing and construction.

The restrictions had been set to expire on Friday.

"the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, the North Country, and Central NY are ready to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow," Cuomo tweeted Thursday night. "The others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks."

A “dashboard” website shows the progress each region has made in hitting the seven benchmarks they must achieve to gradually reopen in a number of phases.

These guidelines measure whether deaths and hospitalizations from the virus have declined sufficiently, whether hospitals have enough extra beds to handle any surge, and virus test results, among other criteria.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted Cuomo to issue an order requiring most New York employers to shut their doors in March.

The order has repeatedly been extended since then. Cuomo says New Yorkers, by heeding social distancing rules, have caused new infections and deaths to decline.

"New Yorkers be proud. Your actions bent the curve," Cuomo tweeted Thursday night.

The coronavirus has killed more than 83,000 Americans — more than 27,000 in New York.

With Joan Gralla