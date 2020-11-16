De Blasio: NYC schools will be open until Tuesday, at least

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said the city’s coronavirus positivity rate of 2.77% would keep city schools open until at least Tuesday, but reiterated schools would be shuttered if virus cases met the city-set threshold of 3% for a shutdown.

"New York City schools are open today, they’ll be open tomorrow," de Blasio said Monday, speaking on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" show. "If people keep doing what they’re doing, coming out for the testing, wearing those face coverings, there’s a real chance here we can fight back this second wave."

The mayor last week had raised the specter of a schools shutdown as early as Monday as the seven-day average positivity rate inched close to the shutdown level set earlier this year as part of an agreement with the teacher’s union. The positivity rate reported Friday was 2.83% when 75,000 city residents were tested, but it had fallen to 2.47% Saturday, but was back up to 2.57% Sunday, according to city statistics.

On Monday, de Blasio said while schools would still close if the 3% threshold is met as to not break his word to teachers, staff and parents, he was open to a suggestion made by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to ramp up testing in individual schools as a way to determine whether a school is the cause of an increase in the virus in a particular community.

"If we reach this 3% level, God forbid, but if we reach it, we’re going to have to do some type of reset," de Blasio said Monday. "It’s not a matter of saying ‘oh, just let’s forget we had that.’ No, that was a rule we made to keep faith with people and show our commitment to safety. We’re gonna live by that rule. But the question is, how do we come back as quickly as possible?"

The mayor said he had "some really good conversations" with the governor about such a system. It’s unclear if the city has begun working on a plan to institute widespread testing in the schools.

"I agree with the governor, a different approach to testing could be a crucial part of a comeback," de Blasio said.

Cuomo, in an earlier interview Monday on the same program, said he’s in favor of looking at a "second calculus" to make school shutdown decisions.

"If the school is below a certain threshold, let that school reopen," Cuomo said. "But the parents and the teachers have to agree. There is no fiat here."