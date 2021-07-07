Hometown Heroes parade kicks off in NYC

New York City’s long-promised ticker tape parade to honor the coronavirus pandemic’s medical personnel and first responders kicked off Wednesday.

Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay of Port Washington, a nurse and the first person in the United States to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine, waved to the thousands of spectators who gathered for the event, which started at 11 a.m. at Battery Park.

"I'm humbled and honored to serve in this capacity," she said.

Among the crowd was North Shore University Hospital surgical ICU nurse Samantha Paez of Huntington.

"After this crazy year that we had… I’m so grateful that we’re all alive, we’re healthy, and we get to celebrate healthcare workers, teachers, union workers, police officers, firefighters — everybody had a hand to get to where we’re at now," Paez said.

The parade headed up Broadway, ending at City Hall. There were thousands of marchers, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who has been declared the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio stood with other politicians on a stage on Broadway in front of City Hall announcing each essential worker group.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At one point, he read a sign aloud: "‘NEW VAXX CITY’: We like that!"

Due to the forecast heat, the event has been scaled back from what was planned.

Speaking Tuesday at his daily news conference, de Blasio said a capstone ceremony to take place in front of City Hall plaza was being canceled.

"Instead of having a big ceremony at the end of the parade, we’ll have a much smaller, stripped-down version of that," de Blasio said. "We'll be greeting the marchers in the parade, thanking them. Not a big ceremony, but the parade itself, of course, will be the central salute to our heroes."

Skies were mostly sunny when the festivities began. A high of 93 degrees is forecast with a heat index of 98, the combined temperature when you add the relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

De Blasio’s office said late Tuesday afternoon that drinking water would be available throughout the route of the parade. Cooling stations are located at both the start and finish, the mayor said.