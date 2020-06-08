Calling it "literally a beautiful day" for New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the efforts of New Yorkers in getting to the Phase 1 reopening of New York on Monday, hours after he also announced an end to weeklong curfews after he said protests to the George Floyd killing "got bigger and more peaceful" after initial outbreaks last week of violence and looting.

Speaking on NY1 and CNN's "New Day", de Blasio confirmed reports that funding for the NYPD will be diverted to an unspecified number of youth programs and debunked overnight social media rumors about a department shake-up, including rumors that suggested NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will either be fired or resign. "They're just plain false," de Blasio said.

The mayor said of Shea: "I think he's doing a very, very good job for this city" and said Shea was onboard with having some funding diverted to youth programs.

"Every strong leader knows when you're asked to do something with less you find a way," de Blasio said, adding: "Any capable leader is going to find a way to work with their resources."

De Blasio later told CNN that the idea of funding youth programs was to "address the needs" of youth in New York City, saying the goal of proposed programs was to "keep young people away from gangs, away from crime" and to give youngsters "positive" influences.

"This is preventative, this is proactive," he said. "Stop problems before they start."

The city will, if all goes according to plan, clear a huge hurdle Monday when upward of 400,000 New Yorkers will return to work as part of the Phase 1 reopening of New York, de Blasio said.

"It is literally a beautiful day outside, but it also is a beautiful day because this is a triumph for New Yorkers," the mayor said on NY1. "It took a lot of hard work and people went out and did it . . . This is a big step forward. We got this far by doing it the right way . . . We've got to keep doing it."

The mayor told CNN that though "we lost a lot of people, there's a lot of pain," Monday marked "a triumphant moment for News Yorkers who fought back against the disease."

"This is the epicenter," he said.

De Blasio said the biggest keys to success for the reopening of New York will be New Yorkers continuing to follow social distancing protocols — and the test and trace program in place in the city.

The Monday morning round of media appearances by de Blasio followed announcements Sunday, when the mayor credited an end to looting, violence and attacks on police as reasons he lifted New York City’s six-night curfew a day early. Nonviolent protests during daytime Sunday continued into the night, now unencumbered by the 8 p.m. curfew and the direct threat of an NYPD shutdown.

Under de Blasio’s executive order, the curfew started June 1 and was to continue until Monday at 5 a.m.

“There had to be a commitment to getting us past the attacks on people and property — getting us past the efforts to incite violence, getting us past the attacks on police officers — to peaceful protest. And that is what was achieved in the course of the week,” de Blasio said Sunday at his daily news conference.

“It’s an open question right now,” the mayor said, whether there still would be street closures in Manhattan south of 96th Street Sunday into Monday, as have been in place during the curfew.

Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said Sunday night that city streets are open.

The curfew was the first imposed by the city since 1943, when the shooting and rumored killing of a black soldier by a white officer sparked rioting in Harlem.

While New York City is on track to start its reopening process on Monday with Phase 1, Gov. Andrew M.Cuomo said there is still a concern that days of massive protests could have helped increase the spread of COVID-19. He said the state will test 35,000 people a day in the city to get a snapshot of the infection rate.

“We will watch it on a daily basis to find out exactly what is happening,” he said.

De Blasio also said officials are looking for any impact of the protests on an uptick in virus transmission.

The state estimates the city will take two weeks to advance to Phase 2, but de Blasio said more time may be needed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.