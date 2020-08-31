The president of the New York City teachers union said his 200,000 members could hold a strike authorization vote this week if Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Education do not take additional steps to protect staff and students from coronavirus when schools open on Sept. 10.

United Teachers Federation president Michael Mulgrew said the union could take the first steps towards authorizing a strike at its executive meeting Monday night and a meeting of delegates from every one of the city’s 1,700 schools on Tuesday.

“If we don’t get there, tonight would be the start of the process but we are going to ratchet up the pressure quite a bit, more than we have now at this moment,” Mulgrew said Monday during a virtual talk hosted by the Association for a Better New York, a civic group made up of business, labor and non-profit leaders. “Nobody wants to strike, nobody.”

His comments came hours after de Blasio claimed Mulgrew and other UFT officials told him it would not hold a strike authorization vote -- despite reports that the the teachers union was already laying the groundwork to walk off the job over pandemic safety concerns.

The mayor said during his daily press briefing _ in which he also said layoff notes to the city's workforce wont' be going out this week _ that the city is not preparing a backup plan for schools if teachers strike.

“The UFT has spoken to this over the weekend, and they made clear a strike vote is not planned,” de Blasio said. “I’ve spoke to Michael Mulgrew and it is clear to me that is not on the agenda.”

Mulgrew said on Monday the teachers are skeptical of promises that there will be adequate ventilation and equipment in each school building because the city waited too long to shut down schools when the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed the lives of 73 active New York City teachers, exploded in March.

“We were told there were safety procedures in place that weren’t being followed and when people were bringing in evidence of positive tests they weren’t being recognized,” Mulgrew said. “So there is no trust.”

De Blasio has faced fierce pressure from teachers, principals and parents to delay in-person education to give the city’s Department of Education more time to prepare buildings for classes during the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 25,000 people in New York state.

The UFT announced in mid-August that it might strike over virus fears even though New York state’s Taylor Law forbids teachers and other public employees from using work stoppages to gain leverage in contract disputes.

The biggest hurdle to a safe opening, Mulgrew said, is testing. The UFT has called for mandatory COVID-19 testing for all schools staff, as well as the city’s 1.1 million students.

“You have to have a mandated testing policy,” Mulgrew said.”The city was absolutely reluctant, and is still relucant, to do that.”

De Blasio said Monday that mandatory testing is not necessary.

“It's something that we've looked at, but believe for a variety of reasons, it is not the best way to get to where we need to go,” de Blasio said.

Mulgrew said union inspectors have visited about 1,400 schools in recent weeks and many of the buildings lack adequate ventilation.

“We have not checked all the buildings for ventialion those we that we have checked, there are definitely problems,” he said

Mulgrew said the challenges facing the New York City schools are difficult but they are not insurmountable.

“These things can be overcome if we have a willingness to really partner and work together with both the Department of Ed and City Hall. We are hoping to get there,” Mulgrew said.