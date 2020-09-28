Cuomo: State closely monitoring city schools reopening Thursday

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday defended New York City’s plan to reopen schools amid a union plea for a state takeover, saying the state is closely monitoring the reopening of the nation’s largest school district for any upticks in positive coronavirus cases.

Cuomo, speaking a day after the union representing New York City school principals passed unanimously a vote of no confidence in Mayor Bill de Blasio and asked the state to seize control of city schools for the remainder of the coronavirus crisis, said the city’s school reopening plan provides for a review of daily testing numbers.

"So we’ll be able to tell on a day-to-day basis what is actually happening with the tests in New York City schools, both for the teachers and the pupils," Cuomo said Monday during a conference call with reporters. "So we’ll get the numbers and we’ll act prudently based on the numbers. But I get the concern of the principals’ union and we will be watching the numbers very closely. And again, I think the concern of the principals’ union is also going to be shared by the teachers’ union and it’s also going to be shared by the parents of the students in New York City schools. If there’s a problem, there’s a problem, and the numbers will show if there’s a problem and then we’ll act accordingly."

The mayor has not yet commented publicly on the no confidence vote as the school system gears up for an influx of students this week, beginning tomorrow with the first day of in-person learning for elementary school students. Middle and high school students are scheduled to return on Thursday.

New York City schools were scheduled to reopen Sept. 10 but de Blasio initially delayed the reopening following fierce pressure from unions, teachers, principals and parents, who say many of the Department of Education’s 1,400 school buildings lack proper ventilation, staff and supplies. United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew threatened to strike over safety issues.

As part of the plan, children in Pre-K and students with disabilities returned to classes last week.

De Blasio has said hundreds of thousands of students are expected to return to school by Oct. 1, but it’s not clear how many actually will.

About 40% of families have opted out of in-person classes through at least November and will instead do online-only learning. De Blasio said online learning has been frustrating for many families and is not as enriching as in-person education. He said it was especially important for schools to open for low-income students.

Students can opt out of in-person classes at any time.