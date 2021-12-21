De Blasio on COVID surge: Be ready for a 'tough few weeks' in NYC

New York City should prepare for a "tough few weeks" caused by a surge of omicron-fueled coronavirus infections, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

As the rate of people testing positive rose sharply last week, wait times to undergo a test have grown to hourslong in some places, and at-home tests are hard to find, de Blasio said the city would increase the number of locally run centers, complemented by a new federal testing operation promised by President Joe Biden that would be "up and running in the next few days."

"It’s gonna be a challenging few weeks. There’s no question about it. We’re seeing a big upsurge in cases. Thankfully, in general, they seem more mild, and thankfully our health care system is well positioned in this city to deal with it," de Blasio said, calling the upsurge a "temporarily reality."

Separately, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, citing the surge in COVID cases, announced Tuesday that he had indefinitely postponed his inauguration ceremonies, set for Jan. 1 to succeed de Blasio. Adams will still become mayor that day.

De Blasio’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said rapid, at-home tests sent under Biden’s plan would be distributed to people who come in-person for a test but don’t want to wait on a long line.

The positivity rates have gone up in the city: Last week, between Dec. 9 and Dec. 12, the rate grew to 7.8%, from 3.9% three days earlier.

Dr. Ted Long, who oversees the city’s testing operation, said he did not yet know where the federal centers would be located.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chokshi said at-home testing kits would be distributed as an option for those who don’t want to wait on an in-person testing line, as city personnel would walk the line offering the take-home test as an option.

"As soon as the tests arrive in New York City, we’ll be able to get them rapidly disseminated across our city sites so that they’re available to distribute to people, particularly when there are longer lines," he said.

The federal government’s testing operation will be in addition to about 112 city-run centers, de Blasio said.

"There’s obviously a huge demand for testing," de Blasio said, speaking from City Hall at his daily news conference.

At-home tests, which use rapid antigen technology, detect small, viral proteins, collected by rubbing a shallow swab in your nostrils and putting the sample into several drops of chemicals. The results are available in about 15 minutes. The tests are accurate but are less sensitive than the gold-standard test abbreviated PCR, or polymerase chain reaction . PCR tests are completed in a lab.

Also Tuesday, de Blasio also announced a $100 bonus for anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot between now and the end of 2021 at any city-run site.

He also ruled out the prospect of reimposing lockdowns, as in much of 2020, to stop the virus’ spread.

"Adamantly, I feel this: No more shutdowns. We’ve been through them. They were devastating. We can’t go through it again," he said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.