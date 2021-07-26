All New York City government employees including police and firefighters must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 13 or undergo weekly testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

The mayor issued the mandate as the number of new COVID-19 cases and positivity levels are rising sharply amid the spread of the delta variant, while a substantial segment of the population remains unvaccinated against the deadly virus.

De Blasio had previously announced that front-line city hospital and health care workers must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing starting Aug. 2.

He also said Monday that city workers in congregant settings such as senior centers must abide by the same mandate starting Aug. 16.

De Blasio indicated the mandates are not over, and that he plans to issue more directives to bring the virus under control.

"We’re going to keep climbing this ladder," he said.

Medical experts say getting people vaccinated is key to stopping the spread of the virus.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

City workers who are not vaccinated must wear a mask while indoors, de Blasio said. Workers who fail to follow the mandates will be removed from the workplace and will not be paid, officials said.

"We’re just not going to tolerate unvaccinated city employees doing the wrong thing," de Blasio said.

The mandate covers all city employees, including police and firefighters.

The mayor also called on private business to follow the same directives, though there is no present mandate for the private sector. The new requirement is critical to the city reversing the growth in new cases, de Blasio said.

"This is about our recovery," he said. "This is about keeping people safe."

He added that September "is the pivot point of the recovery," since schools come back into session and some employers are bringing their workers back into their offices.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.